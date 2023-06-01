Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Eta Chi Omega Chapter presented 15 young women to society Jan. 7 at its 31st Winter Cotillion at the Doubletree by Hilton in Lafayette. The young women — “Cultured Pearls Precious and Rare” — were being saluted for their high school graduation.
2023 debutantes
Amari Elizabeth Allen, the daughter of Wayne and Sarah Allen, is a graduate of St. Martinville Senior High School. She plans to attend Southern University and major in computer science.
Denise Nicole Broussard, the daughter of Christopher Broussard and Diondra Yancy, is a graduate of Teurlings Catholic High School. She plans to attend Northwestern State University and major in veterinary medicine.
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Charles, the daughter of Milton and Kimberly Charles, is a graduate of Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and major in early childhood education.
Zanya Jeshayla Marie Colbert, the daughter of Charles and Marian Colbert, is a graduate of David Thibodaux Stem Magnet Academy. She plans to attend Spelman College and major in biology.
Brooke Lynn Fontnette, the daughter of Brian and Terry Fontnette, is a graduate of St. Martinville Senior High School. She plans to attend Southern University and major in civil engineering.
Amari Danae’ Gordon, the daughter of Travis Gordon and Joseph & Rashonda Brown III, is a graduate of Breaux Bridge Senior High School. She plans to attend Southern University and major in nursing.
Brenae Sja’mai Gordon, the daughter of Tamicka and Brent Gordon Sr., is a graduate of Cecilia High School. She plans to attend a four-year university.
Ty’Anna Jones, the daughter of Tydrelle Jones and Savannah Alexander, is a graduate of Breaux Bridge Senior High School. She plans to attend Southern University and major in kinesiology.
McKenzie Landry, the daughter of Erica and Terrell Landry Sr., is a graduate of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge. She plans to attend a four-year university.
Ericka Hannah Raby, the daughter of Dr. Eric C. Raby and Romona Durisseau Sefa, is a graduate of University Lab High School in Baton Rouge. She plans to attend Louisiana State University and major in political science.
Gervonni-Love Tillman, the daughter of Gerald and Tylynn Tillman, is a graduate of Northside High School. She plans to attend Grambling State University and major in child psychology.
Saige Makaila Trahan, the daughter of Peter and Tonya Young, is a graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School. She plans to attend Northwestern State University and major in nursing.
Amarie Variet, the daughter of Angelina and Arthur Variet Sr., is a graduate of Carencro High School. She plans to attend Wiley College or McNeese State University and major in social work.
Adrianaemily Mertrail Young, the daughter of Russell Fontennet and Karen Young, is a graduate of Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas. She plans to attend Louisiana State University at Eunice and major in surgical technology.
R’Manee Narae Zenon, the daughter of Robert Jude Ledet and Anastashia Zenon Coleman, is a graduate of Lafayette Christian Academy. She plans to attend Southern University and major in nursing.
The Eta Chi Omega Chapter is under the leadership of Dr. Cassandra Pillette, president; Tracey Biagas Hill, first vice president; and Tynese Breaux, second vice president. The debutante committee was led by Alfreda T. Jackson and Sharon J. Pierre.