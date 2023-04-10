What are some signs of caregiver burnout?
A caregiver with burnout has become overwhelmed and is physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted from the responsibilities and burdens of caring for a loved one.
Almost every caregiver experiences burnout at some point, and caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias are at a greater risk of developing depression, anxiety and a poorer quality of life than caregivers of individuals with other conditions.
Some factors that lead to caregiver burnout include the caregiver’s unrealistic expectations; placing unreasonable demands on themselves and that their caregiving should have a positive and lasting effect on the health and happiness of a loved one. The caregiver also becomes frustrated and/or overwhelmed by losing control, the lack of money, resources and skills to effectively manage the loved one’s care.
Most caregivers don’t recognize when they are suffering from burnout and may even become physically and/or emotionally sick themselves. Some signs of caregiver burnout include social withdrawal, irritability, loss of interest in favored activities, changes in sleep and/or eating patterns (loss/gain weight), getting sick more often, emotional and physical exhaustion, and even having feelings of wanting to harm oneself or the loved one.
Caregivers should have a strong support system to prevent burnout, enlisting a trusted friend or family member to share feelings and frustrations. Support groups are available locally and online, including social media forums. Sharing feelings and experiences with others in the same situation helps in managing stress, locating helpful resources and can reduce feelings of frustration and isolation.
Additionally, caregivers should search for respite care services that provide a temporary break, whether these services are in-home, a day center, or a short stay at a long-term care setting. Further, caregivers should come to an acceptance about their loved ones’ disease and its progression, acknowledging when the time comes to secure 24/7 care outside the family home. And, oftentimes, it may help the caregiver to talk to a mental health professional, social worker or clergy member to resolve physical and/or emotional issues.
Caregivers should be intentional about taking care of themselves, setting aside time for themselves for an hour or two. Enjoying a spa day, meeting with friends, learning a new hobby or just resting at home are not luxuries. These self-care activities are necessary for caregivers to avoid burnout and to continue to maintain an overall healthy and positive well-being, thereby being better able to care for their loved ones.
The caregiving journey can teach caregivers about understanding limitations and developing tools for coping with situations. Caregivers should recognize and accept their potential for burnout and try to prevent it through self-care and through following healthy eating habits, in addition to getting enough exercise and sleep.