"An Acadiana Christmas Carol" will open Friday at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
The opening night gala will feature live Christmas music with Teka and Friends, themed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Opening night gala tickets are $45.
Adapted by Alicia Chaisson from Charles Dickens' beloved yuletide story, "An Acadiana Christmas Carol," also directed by Chaisson, is set in contemporary south Louisiana. The story follows the transformation of Etta Scrooge from a disconnected, manipulative profiteer to an empathetic, active participant in the world. Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Etta Scrooge is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to give and accept love. One way of showing love is to accept responsibility.
Additional show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Dec. 8-10 and 15-17 and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
General admission tickets are $20; student tickets, $10 with a valid school/student ID. Tickets are on sale at citedesarts.org/tickets.