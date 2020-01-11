- Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd., will hold auditions for "A Doll's House, Part 2," at 5 p.m. Jan. 12. Callbacks will be Jan. 13. Auditions will consist of cold readings to be provided. To sign up, call (225) 924-6496. theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art's Third Thursday program, "Materials & Making," will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 16, on the third and fifth floors of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Admission is $10; $5 for museum members and students/faculty with ID. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' annual community dance production, "Kick It Out: That's Entertainment" at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Brown-Holt Theatre at the Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Tickets are $25-$100. ofmovingcolors.org/tickets.
- Tickets are on sale for Mad River Theatre Works' production of "Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks" at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $18. (225) 344-0334 or manshiptheatre.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of "Guys and Dolls," opening Jan. 30 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $31; $20 for students. Tickets also are on sale for "The Fox on the Fairway," opening Feb. 28. Tickets are $26; $20 for students. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Destination: Latin America" through Feb. 9, and "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" through Feb. 23. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for New Venture Theatre's "NVT Theatre Academy" classes. For a full lineup, visit newventuretheatre.org.
- The New Iberia Spanish Festival is accepting entries to its 2020 Spanish Festival Poster Contest. The contest is open to middle school and high school students. Participants under the age of 18 will need permission from a parent of guardian to participate. Submissions are due by 6 p.m. Jan. 31. The winner will be notified by Feb. 3 and will receive a $100 cash prize, official 2020 festival T-shirt and a 2020 festival poster in addition to name recognition. No entry fee is required. For requirements and an entry form, visit NewIberiaSpanishFestival.com. For more information, call (337) 349-7343.
On the area arts and cultural scene
