When officials announced before Christmas the awaited opening of Moncus Park after a years-long battle to preserve the 100-acre green space along Johnston Street, the public mostly cheered.
Now that new fees are being implemented at the nonprofit park, some cheers are turning to grumbles.
The Moncus Park paved lot will become a paid parking lot beginning in mid-July, park officials confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate. The parking fee comes a few months after the announcement of a $10 annual membership for dog owners interested in visiting Moncus Park’s Best Friends Bark Park, beginning March 14.
The paid parking will directly support the park’s operations and maintenance, as well as the many free amenities, daily programs, and other events, said Mary Allie Hebert, marketing manager at Moncus Park.
“Moncus Park is not part of Lafayette Consolidated Government's Parks and Recreation Department. Moncus Park is an independent nonprofit tasked with operating and maintaining the 100-acre green space,” she said in an emailed response.
There may be some confusion over whether the daily operations of the park were paid with tax dollars, but that is not the case, park officials said.
“So we need little income streams,” said JP MacFadyne, executive director of Moncus Park.
Park officials said parking will be free for the first 30 minutes. Then it will cost $2 per hour per vehicle, with a maximum of $10 per day. There will be a lost-ticket rate of $10.00, too. But parking will remain free of charge all day every Monday.
Hebert also said that members of Moncus Park would receive parking perks starting at the Park Champion level.
Anyone walking or cycling into the park will not be charged a fee.
“Paid parking will greatly benefit the Park as a necessary revenue stream to support its ongoing operations and maintenance,” Hebert said.
Lafayette residents shared their displeasure over the announcement on social media, some saying they might stop visiting the park as it would become more expensive. Others expressed fear of more fees in the future.
“This park is inaccessible by walking or bicycle unless you want to risk your life in heavy, high-speed traffic. And now they will charge for parking. I am very disappointed,” wrote Jennifer Boudreaux Trapp, a Lafayette resident, in a post shared multiple times on Facebook.
“It is my favorite place in Lafayette and makes our community better. And it needs to be free for all,” she added.
As some people got upset about the new fees, others welcomed them and cheered the announcement of two new features coming up soon.
Beginning Saturday, the Oschner Lafayette General Playground and the Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Adventure will open to the public, Moncus Park officials said in a news release Tuesday.