Dominick Cross mug
Buy Now
By ADAM DAIGLE | adaigle@theadvocate.com

Inspired by not so vaguely familiar political intrigue, I’d just finished reading (again) “All the President’s Men,” the book about Watergate by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post.

And then I went Christmas shopping for books.

I guess it was the mood I was in so I bought Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States,” S.C. Gwynne’s “Empire of the Summer Moon,” and Ben Bradlee’s “A Good Life” and a few others for others.

As I usually do, I’ll start reading a couple or three or four books at a time and finally settle on one and finish it and move on to the next. I’m not sure if that’s considered multi-tasking or simply unfocused, but it is what it is.

It didn’t take long before ‘Summer Moon’ and ‘People’s History’ brought me down. Some deep and intense stuff; the content shook me. I’ll get back to them, but probably springtime when the skies aren’t so gray.

So I grabbed Bradlee’s book, which is pretty much an autobiography by the late and former Washington Post executive editor. It carried a different tone altogether.

Of course, there’s a chapter called Watergate, which carried on from 1972-1974, which was also my sophomore through senior years in high school.

I remember my dad, a Democrat, not having a high opinion of Nixon. He used to say the president was lying about Watergate because, along with the unfolding incriminations, he blinked too much when he addressed the nation on TV.

I’m not sure where my stepmom stood, but she is a Republican and she does support the current president. I imagine there may have been some interesting discussions going on back when.

Despite the difference in politics, however, they remained together under the same roof until my dad died. Seems a tough row to hoe these days. Or is it?

Fast forward to today. Well, actually last week.

An old neighborhood chum, Barry Rishel, and I were reunited on social media a while back. Our posts have since revealed our politics and we needle each other (I’m thinking good-naturedly) from time to time.

I replied to a post of his on something in the news with “Rhetorical question, eh? (Merry Christmas regardless where we stand politically, old neighbor).”

Barry responded: “Amen, Hope you have a Very Merry Christmas also, Your trumpet music still echo's in the court to this day. I think about the old times when life was simple.”

Man. Now that moved me.

With his comments, Barry brought me back to those “old times when life was simple.” But it was also more than that; not only did he keep that memory of me all these years, he shared it with me.

And in the process, he brought forward the bond we forged years ago that will outlast no matter who’s in the White House.

Christmas Hoot Night: At first, the Blue Moon’s Christmas Hoot Night, where regular folks sing Christmas carols backed by a live band, wasn’t to be. But now it is, 8 p.m. Thursday. See you there.

That said, here’s a little ditty in honor of Christmas Hoot Night:

A Week Before Christmas

’Twas about a week before Christmas, and all through the house

Not a creature was staring, or looking for a mouse

I have no stockings or chimney, a matter of fact

And the mouse is safe because I have not a cat

The weather is funky to say the least

Hot and cold and both in one week

Tiger Joe got the Heisman, spoke elegantly

About his team and his coach and poverty

Drew Brees set a record with a touchdown pass

Seems whatever he does, he does so with class

And the Wreckin’ Rams, they won the state title

With hard work and sweat and just the right smile

The Saint Street Inn will be closing its doors

An organic place on levels not seen here before

Moncus Park/the Horse Farm, is coming along

Where farmers and artisans are buoyed by song

Still, the impeachment hearings, long and loud

Trouble a country that once was so proud

The Afghanistan War now has its own papers

Like Vietnam, it’s a political caper

Been a crazy year and it’s still not complete

So before new resolutions, go on ahead and eat

Enjoy yourself and your family and friends

Don’t matter if they’re Dems or Republicans

View comments