Inspired by not so vaguely familiar political intrigue, I’d just finished reading (again) “All the President’s Men,” the book about Watergate by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post.
And then I went Christmas shopping for books.
I guess it was the mood I was in so I bought Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States,” S.C. Gwynne’s “Empire of the Summer Moon,” and Ben Bradlee’s “A Good Life” and a few others for others.
As I usually do, I’ll start reading a couple or three or four books at a time and finally settle on one and finish it and move on to the next. I’m not sure if that’s considered multi-tasking or simply unfocused, but it is what it is.
It didn’t take long before ‘Summer Moon’ and ‘People’s History’ brought me down. Some deep and intense stuff; the content shook me. I’ll get back to them, but probably springtime when the skies aren’t so gray.
So I grabbed Bradlee’s book, which is pretty much an autobiography by the late and former Washington Post executive editor. It carried a different tone altogether.
Of course, there’s a chapter called Watergate, which carried on from 1972-1974, which was also my sophomore through senior years in high school.
I remember my dad, a Democrat, not having a high opinion of Nixon. He used to say the president was lying about Watergate because, along with the unfolding incriminations, he blinked too much when he addressed the nation on TV.
I’m not sure where my stepmom stood, but she is a Republican and she does support the current president. I imagine there may have been some interesting discussions going on back when.
Despite the difference in politics, however, they remained together under the same roof until my dad died. Seems a tough row to hoe these days. Or is it?
Fast forward to today. Well, actually last week.
An old neighborhood chum, Barry Rishel, and I were reunited on social media a while back. Our posts have since revealed our politics and we needle each other (I’m thinking good-naturedly) from time to time.
I replied to a post of his on something in the news with “Rhetorical question, eh? (Merry Christmas regardless where we stand politically, old neighbor).”
Barry responded: “Amen, Hope you have a Very Merry Christmas also, Your trumpet music still echo's in the court to this day. I think about the old times when life was simple.”
Man. Now that moved me.
With his comments, Barry brought me back to those “old times when life was simple.” But it was also more than that; not only did he keep that memory of me all these years, he shared it with me.
And in the process, he brought forward the bond we forged years ago that will outlast no matter who’s in the White House.
Christmas Hoot Night: At first, the Blue Moon’s Christmas Hoot Night, where regular folks sing Christmas carols backed by a live band, wasn’t to be. But now it is, 8 p.m. Thursday. See you there.
That said, here’s a little ditty in honor of Christmas Hoot Night:
A Week Before Christmas
’Twas about a week before Christmas, and all through the house
Not a creature was staring, or looking for a mouse
I have no stockings or chimney, a matter of fact
And the mouse is safe because I have not a cat
The weather is funky to say the least
Hot and cold and both in one week
Tiger Joe got the Heisman, spoke elegantly
About his team and his coach and poverty
Drew Brees set a record with a touchdown pass
Seems whatever he does, he does so with class
And the Wreckin’ Rams, they won the state title
With hard work and sweat and just the right smile
The Saint Street Inn will be closing its doors
An organic place on levels not seen here before
Moncus Park/the Horse Farm, is coming along
Where farmers and artisans are buoyed by song
Still, the impeachment hearings, long and loud
Trouble a country that once was so proud
The Afghanistan War now has its own papers
Like Vietnam, it’s a political caper
Been a crazy year and it’s still not complete
So before new resolutions, go on ahead and eat
Enjoy yourself and your family and friends
Don’t matter if they’re Dems or Republicans