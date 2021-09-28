October is typically a busy month for events in Louisiana as the weather cools off. This year, October looks particulary promising as the incidence of COVID-19 continues to decrease across Acadiana. Here are some events planned for downtown Lafayette in the coming month.

Le Marché Central

Deuxième Vie Creative presents the newest open-air market on the 500 block of Jefferson Street, Le Marché Central on Oct. 2. Pre-events to the market opening will include Salutations and Libations from 10 to 11 a.m., where attendees can partake in outdoor yoga followed by discounted beverages at The Wurst Biergarten. At Art in the Parc from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., guests can participate in an immersive craft experience with the entire family. Both pre-events will be located in Parc Lafayette.

From 2 to 7 p.m., the main event, Le Marché Central, will feature more than 40 artisan booths along the 500 block of Jefferson with live music in Parc Lafayette. This stretch of Jefferson Street will be closed to automobiles so pedestrians and cyclists can enjoy a safe market experience. Vendors' offerings include art, handcrafted jewelry, candles, vintage clothes, food items, "rethinking waste" and holistic products and services.

Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch returns from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. The event will feature food and drink specials from multiple businesses, live music, retail shopping and a vendor market in a pedestrian-only venue.

Participating businesses include Central Pizza & Bar, The Grouse Room, Handy Stop Market & Cafe, Genterie Supply Company, Tsunami Sushi, Tula Tacos + Amigos, Legends of Lafayette, Marley’s Sports Bar, and La Carreta.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and participating vendors ask visitors to wash hands frequently, wear a mask that covers mouth and nose when indoors, maintain a safe distance and stay home if you are not feeling well.

For more information on this event, visit www.downtownlafayette.org/sundaybrunch.

ArtWalk

ArtWalk is an evening of art, food, live music, and shopping opportunities throughout downtown. This month's event will be Oct. 9. The family-friendly, monthly event will also feature theatrical performances, and immersive art experiences in the shops, galleries and museums.

Lafayette Arts & Fleas market can be found in Parc de Lafayette during ArtWalk from 5 to 8 p.m. and is a one-stop shop for locally made art, handcrafted goods, and curated vintage clothing. Booths include local makers, designers, artists, and collectors; all goods are handmade or vintage, with vendors ranging from hobbyists to professionals.

The Louisiana Crafts Guild will host the Marché Sans Souci handmade market in Parc Sans Souci. This market will feature dozens of artists and craftspeople from across the state fro 2 to 8 p.m. along East Vermilion Street adjacent to Sans Souci Fine Crafts Gallery.

Boudin Cook-Off

The 14th Annual Boudin Cook-off and Acadiana Bacon Fest will take place in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16. Attendees will be able to sample boudin and bacon creations from across Louisiana and Texas. There will also be free face-painting, children’s games and live music. Proceeds of the Boudin Cook-off and Bacon Fest benefit Love of People and its mission to provide food to communities in need.

Gulf Brew

Acadiana Center for the Arts' biggest fundraiser, Gulf Brew returns to Downtown Lafayette Oct. 16 as an outdoor street festival along Jefferson Street, spanning from The Juliet Hotel to La Carreta. Gulf Brew tasters will receive a Brew Book and can taste more 200 beers from Schilling Distributing, Crescent Crown, and local homebrewers. Festival-goers can enjoy restaurants and shops along Jefferson Street, along with music and food while sipping brews. All ticket purchases benefit the Acadiana Center for the Arts and its mission to foster art and culture in Acadiana.