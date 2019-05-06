Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show with Brent Cobb & the Marcu s King Band will be at the Cajundome on Friday, Aug. 30.
Tickets to the the 7 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday with tickets starting at $39.75.
Stapleton closed out the main stage of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday.
Stapleton's music influences range from outlaw country and bluegrass to rock and roll and blues. Editors from NPR and Paste magazine described his sound as a blend of country, classic rock and Southern soul.
The Kentucky native moved to Nashville in 2001 to pursue a music career, and after stints in a number of bands, he signed as a solo artist to Mercury Nashville in 2013. His music is country, but with Southern rock and soul infused throughout his solid songwriting. His 2017 release “From a Room: Volume 2” includes soft balladry and anthemic country rock.