The weather was perfect on Saturday, Feb. 29. Out at Bayou Teche Brewing, the Cecilia French Immersion Program hosted a fundraiser in form of a pig roast or Cochon de Lait. Each ticket purchased included pork, cracklins, boudin and stew. The program is a non-profit that works in conjunction with the public school system. President Rebecca Lanclos says it’s more than just learning the language. “We teach the kids about their heritage, traditions and why we do things, which is why we included a Cochon de Lait and cracking-making, so the kids can learn beyond French.” Many French immersion teachers and students participated, along with live music and of course local beer.
