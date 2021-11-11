Rayvin Silas Chevalier describes herself as a servant of God and the owner of Blackbird Botanica. A natural entrepreneur from an early age, Rayvin has always been proud of her past, and determined to create her own future.
She grew up hearing about the amazing properties of manglier tea and tried her family recipe herself after a tough illness. It was shortly afterward that she developed her own product and started "brave-hustling." It is now available in 22 stores in the Acadiana area (and as far away as Baton Rouge and Shreveport.) I’ve been following her journey for a while and cheered her on from afar as she has gone back to stores seven or eight times to persuade them to stock her products.
Rayvin is proud that her products are all homemade, handcrafted and Louisiana-certified. She also makes cough drops, coffee and sea moss, and honey is being added soon. You can find her products and more information at blackbird-botanica.com.
In person, Rayvin is a delight; she’s driven and passionate. After we have coffee, she decides that the coffee shop would be a great place for her products. All I can say is, watch this space (she knows how to make things happen).
What was your first job? McDonald’s
Describe a typical day in your life. Pray, be a wife, pray, be a mom, pray, Hustle, pray, sleep. Repeat.
What advice would you give the younger you? Everything is going to work out; just trust in Jesus and Jesus only.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I was intentionally conceived. That reminds me to live intentional and purposefully.
What values do you live by? Stay transparent, stay adaptable, stay hungry for more, yet content where you are now.
What do you most appreciate? God’s grace
What is your favorite journey? The one I’m on now. I can’t believe the trails I’ve treaded this last year and a half.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In the bathtub.
What living figure most inspires you? My mother. She is resilient.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Make sure a man loves you more than you love him.
What book would you tell everyone to read? It’s typical to most but, the Bible. It’s inexhaustible.
What is the best thing about where you live? Culture and community
How do you "let the good times roll"? Fireball mixed with some good ole Manglier and a movie night with my family.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A psychologist
What is your motto? Be Brave
How would you like to be remembered? Someone who gave. Whether it’s myself physically, financially or spiritually.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Girl, look what you’ve been through and still prevailed.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? I must be honest with myself and others or I’ll explode.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Honey, darling and sweet love
What is your favorite word? Brave
What do you collect? Money
What food could you live on for a month? Gouda cheese with red grapes
What would you change about yourself? I’m perfectly and wonderfully made. I belong to the most high so I want him to do what he pleases. I am ignorant to my self needs, as I should be.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? My husband says Pocahontas because I want to be free. I love Forrest Gump because he stumbles into greatness.
Describe yourself in five words. Obedient to the call, period.
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness depends on happenings. Peace doesn’t care what happens. I prefer peace.
What is your favorite movie? "Forrest Gump"
What music defines who you are? Neo-soul with live instruments.
Who is your style icon? H.E.R., the recording artist
What do you most regret? I regret ever having regrets.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Who currently supports me the most on this Earth?
What would the answer be? My wonderful husband