Insect Day invades the Lafayette Science Museum on Saturday.
The event took place for several years at the Louisiana State Arboretum near Ville Platte, until the facility decided to try a Reptile Day this year instead, said Steven Barney, of The Beetle Experience and Insect Day co-organizer. Blake Lagneaux, of the Science Museum, is also an Insect Day organizer.
Saturday's event at the museum, at 433 Jefferson St., runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Standard museum admission will apply, with no extra fee for Insect Day. The indoor gathering will happen rain or shine.
Insect Day explores and celebrates some of the most prevalent animals on earth.
" 'Bug-out' with some of the top entomologists and insect enthusiasts in the state," a news release said. "View displays of live and preserved insect specimens and get up-close with hands-on, live insect exhibits."
Presentation tables will feature staff from the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium with live and preserved examples of insects from Louisiana and exotic lands; the Louisiana State Arthropod Museum at LSU with preserved Louisiana native and exotic insects and collecting tips; and The Beetle Experience with Barney's live examples of some of Louisiana's most impressive beetles and Louisiana natives, like tarantulas, scorpions, giant centipedes and giant walking sticks.
Also scheduled are Schoolhouse Reptiles' interactive presentation at noon, introducing and discussing some of the world's coolest reptiles; The Urban Naturalist showing several species of caterpillars and their host-plants, with some plants for sale; and Linda Auld, the "Bug Lady of New Orleans," with caterpillars, butterflies and moths.
In addition to the museum and The Beetle Experience, sponsors are The Audubon Butterfly Garden & Insectarium, The Louisiana State Arthropod Museum, USDA, Forest Service, Southern Research Station; Auld, The Urban Naturalist, The Acadiana Master Naturalist and Schoolhouse Reptiles.
More information can be found at InsectDay.com.