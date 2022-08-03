Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the non-profit organization that produces Downtown Alive!, announced its 2022 fall concert lineup Wednesday.
The concert series is scheduled to begin Sept. 2 with The Revelers + The Magnalites.
DTA returned this spring after two years of shortened and virtual concerts caused by pandemic protocols. The spring shows saw recording-breaking crowds, according to a news release from DLU. Additionally, Bach Lunch was added to the series, which brought activity to the city center during the lunchtime hour with live music and local food trucks.
“Bringing back DTA! in the spring was a lot of fun and reminded us why we do what we do,” said Anita Begnaud, president and CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and the Downtown Development Authority. “We are very excited to be the place to kick off the weekend as Lafayette and Acadiana gear up for several months of football and festivals!”
DTA! takes place on Friday nights in Downtown Lafayette, with the opening act kicking off the show at 5:30 p.m. and the headliner finishing at 9 p.m.
Bach Lunch takes place on Fridays at lunchtime with live music and local food vendors.
Downtown Alive!
Sept. 2
The Revelers + The Magnalites
Parc Sans Souci
Sept. 9
Chris Ardoin + Wayne & the Same Ol’ Two Step
Parc International
Sept. 23
Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers
Parc Sans Souci
Bach Lunch
Oct. 7
Julian Primeaux
Parc Sans Souci
Oct. 14
Les Freres Michot
Parc Sans Souci
Evangeline Maid is the presenting sponsor of DTA. In addition, it is sponsored by Premier South Roofing & Sheet Metal, Central Pizza & Tula Tacos + Amigos, CGI, Lofts at the Municipal, Marley’s Sports Bar & Nitetown, Super 1 Foods and Victor Ashy, Personal Injury Attorney.
The presenting sponsor for Bach Lunch is Oats & Marino, a downtown law office. SchoolMint and Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission are supporting sponsors.