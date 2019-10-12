Baton Rouge
Monday, Oct. 14
Film Club: 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Baton Rouge Film Club will watch "The Apartment," part of a series looking at the films of director/writer Billy Wilder.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Author Event: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., LSU College of the Coast & Environment, Wood Auditorium, 93 S. Quad Drive, LSU campus. Author Jody Plauche reads from his new book, "Why Gary Why?" and participates with a panel of experts to discuss child molestation and other issues.
Book Club: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Renew Book Club will discuss "Angels on Earth: Inspiring Stories of Fate, Friendship and the Power of Connections" by Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Genealogy: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway. Learn tips and techniques for navigating the major historical collections of AncestryLibraryEdition.com, such as vital records, census lists, immigration records and city directories. You can also browse Public Member Trees to find others who have been researching your family tree. To register, call (225) 354-7550.
Archaeology: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A representative from the Louisiana State Division of Archaeology will talk about what archaeologists have discovered in and around Baton Rouge.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Book Club: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. At the Crafting for a Cause Book Club meeting, you can learn a new skill and enjoy the company of fellow crafters. All skill levels welcome, as are donations of yarn, supplies or finished items. The club will discuss "The Cat Who Read Backwards" by Lilian Jackson Braun.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road. The Like it Or Not Book Club will discuss "Nothing Ventured" by Jeffrey Archer.
Book Club: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. The Epic Graphic Novel Book Club will discuss "Batman: White Knight," created by Sean Murphy. Must be 18 or older to participate.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Author Event: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Chip Landry and Faye Phillips will discuss their new book, "Historic Magnolia Cemetery," which was established in 1852 and was the center of some of the heaviest fighting in the 1862 Civil War Battle of Baton Rouge.
Lafayette
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Tech Assistance: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Drop in for one-on-one help with your mobile device or learn how to access the library’s collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital magazines. Call (337) 261-5787 to register.
Book Club: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Mystery Book Club will discuss "Sworn to Silence" by Linda Castillo.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Book Club: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., LP North Regional Library, 5101 N. University Ave. The NRL Book Club will discuss "Dreams of Falling" by Karen White.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Genealogy: 6:30 p.m., LP South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society will hear from William J. Thibodeaux about his new book, “Hidden History of Acadiana.” For information, visit LafayetteGenealogicalSociety.org or on Facebook.
Friday, Oct. 18
Book Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LP East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road. The Book Was Better book club will discuss "Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Lecture Series: 2 p.m., Alexandre Mouton House/Lafayette Museum, 1122 Lafayette St. Part of Mouton House Lecture Series, the speaker will be new museum curator Kristi Munzin, who will give a special presentation about Bishop Jules Jeanmard, first bishop of Lafayette. For ages 14 and up. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but seating is limited. Refreshments will be served.