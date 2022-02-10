Frances Ayres Handy is a granny, a band-booker, and she can tear up both the dance floor and the rubboard. She is vibrant and carries her own energy that shines on those around her.
Frances tells me she is completely surprised by her life, she leads with her heart and an abundance supply of feistyness. She is proud of her diverse family, and how close they all are. If I was to describe her in two words it would be simply “She loved."
You can catch Frances playing on stage with her husband, Major Handy and his band, and dancing, always dancing. If you are in her presence, treasure every moment.
What was your first job? Babysitter
Describe a typical day in your life. Major makes and brings me coffee. We chat and drink coffee in bed. I move to my sofa and explore my “inner space.” After that, I never know. Often my day includes granddaughters.
What advice would you give the younger you? That it is almost impossible to tell your good luck from your bad!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Looking back, I find it hard to tell. It occurs to me that perhaps every single event in life, no matter how big or small it may seem, shapes us.
What values do you live by? Ha! Be You! I used to tell my girls, "Be you to the fullest. That's beautiful. It takes practice!
What do you most appreciate? Many things. A good cup of coffee. A good conversation, a good book, family, friends, music. I kind of consider myself one who is learning to practice the art of appreciation.
What is your favorite journey? Any road trip (I love a car ride) with Major, especially if it is off to a fun gig somewhere.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home
What living figure most inspires you? This may be a corny answer. I swear, I tried to think of someone else who is living. My answer is Major Handy. He is so present and cheerful. Never defensive. Patient beyond anything I have ever seen.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Take 10 deep breaths.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles
What is the best thing about where you live? My girls are all here.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Music, dinner with friends — I love Sunday dinners at my house with my girls and grands.
What did you want to be when you grew up? For as long as I can remember, all I ever really wanted was babies and to be in love.
What is your motto? This too shall pass.
How would you like to be remembered? She loved and was loved.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? That 10 deep breath advice comes in handy here.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Home, family, friends
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? "Awesome," "Oh My God," "Wow"
What is your favorite word? Twilight
What do you collect? Granddaughters
What food could you live on for a month? Eggs
What would you change about yourself? I have to refer to the advice to my younger self, “it's hard to tell bad luck from good luck.” It's also hard to tell good qualities from the bad.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Meg Murry from Madeline L’Engle’s "Wrinkle in Time" trilogy or Huckleberry Finn.
Describe yourself in five words. Cheerful, extroverted, free spirit, passionate, nurturing
What is your idea of happiness? Like Pherrell sang, "Happiness is the truth."
What is your favorite movie? "Terms of Endearment" and its sequel, "Evening Star."
What music defines who you are? Major’s music
Who is your style icon? Audrey Hepburn
What do you most regret? I have had a few! But like good luck and bad luck it is hard to know what to regret because who knows the lessons learned or the good that came out of it. But… there is one thing — and my youngest daughter knows exactly what it is — that I would change if I could.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your favorite poem?
What would the answer be? "Wild Geese" by Mary Oliver