It's Easter week, and I’m looking forward to celebrating all weekend with our family. We’ll start with a simple breakfast at our house made from a basket full of extraordinary ingredients from our local farmers market.
On my usual Saturday visit, I picked up fresh asparagus, multicolored grape tomatoes, some aged feta and half a dozen duck eggs. The raw goat’s milk feta I found had been aged for two years, making it perfectly pungent and crumbly. I knew these ingredients would make a flavorful quiche.
I've included my usual pastry crust recipe, but you can certainly use a store-bought crust if you're short on time. This pastry recipe is great to keep in your repertoire to use in a multitude of savory and sweet recipes.
Quiche is nearly a blank canvas. The basics include eggs and cheese, but the rest is up to your imagination or whatever the growing season has to offer. These interesting ingredients make this quiche recipe special to me. I especially value that everything is fresh and local.