Cinco de Mayo is Sunday, so let's celebrate!
The strawberries I have been enjoying all spring will make the perfect foundations for a sweet sangria and a tangy margarita.
I have done my best to buy strawberries with every trip to the farmers market this season. The quantity of strawberries I bring home from each trip grows exponentially as the season passes. Now I have an an embarrassment of berries.
So it's time to put them to good use. Everyone enjoys a fancy drink every now and then, and this strawberry sangria can be made ahead of time so it's ready to serve when your guests arrive.
And, what’s a Cinco de Mayo celebration without margaritas? You also can make this recipe early then add crushed ice, blend and serve.
Both of these recipes make the most of the season’s ripe berries.
Be sure to designate a friend to drive, or call one of the many driving services around town, to make sure everyone gets home safely.