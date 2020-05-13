Gerren Benoit is a real estate agent, a a dancing real estate agent. Yes, his smooth style makes for entertaining videos and great marketing. He works with Robbie Breaux & Team and loves that he gets to help people with one of the biggest investments they will ever make.
Gerren is dynamic and determined, but also pretty chill. He’s a genuinely good guy with a big heart and big ambitions. He wants to make his community better. One way his is doing that is by planning ways help those aging out of foster care get housing.
You can find him dancing on Gerren Benoit — Realtor (@gerrenteed) on Facebook. Watch the videos; you’ll find yourself smiling.
What was your first job? Working the grill at Checkers
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up at 5:30 a.m., meditation and stretching, check MLS hot sheet, shower, mini-fashion show featuring reruns of "Martin" or "Fresh Prince," affirmations, work until 6:30 or 7, gym, shower, check and update calendar, sleep.
What advice would you give the younger you? Love yourself and live with confidence and everything in your life will reflect that.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Losing my best friend Lee at 22 years old.
What values do you live by? Gratitude, love, integrity, forgiveness, open-mindedness
What do you most appreciate? Social versatility, sincerity, thoughtfulness
What is your favorite journey? Any that I’m fortunate enough to be a part of
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The adoration chapel at Our Lady of Wisdom or my truck
What living figure most inspires you? Lebron James
What was the best advice you were ever given? You can’t control other people’s actions but you can control your reaction to them; Stay down until you come up
What book would you tell everyone to read? Its a three-way tie: "Relentless" by Tim Grover, "You are a badass" by Jen Sincero, "Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k" by Mark Manson
What is the best thing about where you live? Peace and quiet
How do you "let the good times roll"? Vodka/water/mio + my friends + late night/early morning Waffle House
What did you want to be when you grew up? Music producer
What is your motto? You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take or light up the darkness
How would you like to be remembered? As a guy who didn’t sweat the trivial things, a hard-worker, someone who has seen and done things he never thought possible, someone who treated everyone with love and respect, someone who did whatever he could to bring joy to others.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? ”Shooter’s shoot” or “Hey, Gerren, stop acting like B-word”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Love, Passion, Style
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? ”Bruh” and “Have you talked to a Lender about financing?”
What is your favorite word? The F word
What do you collect? Musician and band T-shirts
What food could you live on for a month? It's a toss-up between Reese’s Puffs and Chicken Wings
What would you change about yourself? Nothing really. I’m constantly learning and growing so my bad habits usually get weeded out
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I think I am a mix of Kevin McCallister, Ferris Bueller and Mike Lowry.
Describe yourself in five words. Your favorite Real Estate Professional
What is your idea of happiness? Fully accepting that you’re not in control
What is your favorite movie? "Friday"
What music defines who you are? Anything by Drake
Who is your style icon? ME!
What do you most regret? Anytime I’ve ever eaten at Taco Bell
What question do you wish I'd asked? What kind of women are you attracted to?
What would the answer be? Women who are laid back, pretty, ambitious, stylish, like live music and adventures, know how to be in a healthy relationship