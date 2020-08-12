Micah Nicholas is the Granberry unit director for the Boys & Girls Club in Lafayette. He describes his job as like a school principle — but way more fun. Micah is driven, he knows firsthand that the Boys & Girls Club can change lives — it changed his.
Micah is s the kind of person who makes you feel that everything will turn out alright. He is driven, determined and on a mission. He’d like you to know that you can find out more about the mission of The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana at bgcacadiana.com and they are always in need of donations and volunteers.
What was your first job? The day after I turned 16, Ibegin working as a cashier in a grocery store. Every day after school I would go to work right off of the bus. It was always funny to me because I would have to hide my book sack behind the liquor counter because we didn’t have employee lockers.
Describe a typical day in your life. Every morning my alarm goes off at 7:00. I normally snooze it about 1000 times before I make my journey to the club. Once I get to the club my staff and I have a morning meeting about what the day looks like. After that I greet my kids as they come to the club. Once they all arrive, there is no such thing as a typical day in a unit director’s life. Every day at the club is a mystery of unknown opportunities and expe-riences. You never know what you’re going to get. That’s one of my favorite things about the club.
What advice would you give the younger you? Be patient. Worry less about the future & enjoy the moment at hand. Study a little bit more for calculus. (I almost didn’t make it out of there)
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? The summer before my freshman year of high school, I was offered a chance to attend the Episcopal School of Acadiana. I loved the school and the way it challenged me academically, but going there meant leaving behind my friends, my comfort zone, and the biggest part of my identity at that time: football. It was the toughest decision of my life at that point because I had to choose between doing what I knew was the best for me and doing what I wanted to do. In the end, ESA won and my experience there greatly shaped who I am today and the work I do in our clubs.
What values do you live by? Become comfortable being uncomfortable
What do you most appreciate? Quality time & words of affirmation
What is your favorite journey? In college I went on an outreach trip to Jamaica. It opened my eyes to the different levels of poverty and encouraged me to do the work that I do now.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My office. Whiteboards allow me to write and draw out all of my wild ideas.
What living figure most inspires you? My mom. She is the hardest working person I’ve ever met. I get my crazy work ethic from her.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Find a mentor! I’ve always underestimated the impact of finding someone you trust and respect to assist you on whatever journey you’re on.
What book would you tell everyone to read? “The Hate U Give” is such a powerful story and so relevant in today’s world.
What is the best thing about where you live? The open land! I grew up playing football in the open fields. Because of that, I’ve always appreciated the open land around my house.
How do you "let the good times roll?" With a glass of wine playing my guitar or watching a Netflix documentary!
What did you want to be when you grew up? I want to be someone that inspires change among youth in Acadiana. While I can’t say for sure what that position will look, I know that I want to be someone that people look to when it comes youth development.
What is your motto? I have so many, but right now, in the middle of our summer camp, my motto is “if you hear me clap once. If you hear me clap twice. If you hear me clap three times.”
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as someone who impacted lives and encouraged personal growth and success.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I don’t say much. Normally it just requires me to step away, refocus, and finish the task at hand.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Hard work, dedication, and remembering to squeeze a little fun in.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I facilitate a lot of trainings for our organization and one of my favorite trainings phrases is “We didn’t come to fiddle diddle; we came to learn a little.” I say it about 20 times during each training!
What is your favorite word? Equality.
What do you collect? I’m starting to feel like I should begin to collect Post It Notes because I never seem to have enough different colors!
What food could you live on for a month? Crawfish! Easy.
What would you change about yourself? I would be 4 inches taller!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? The Incredible Hulk
Describe yourself in five words. Determined. Driven. Patient. Organized.
What is your idea of happiness? Happiness is truly what you make it! To me, I’m the happiest when I’m making a differ-ence or laughing so hard that my eyes water.
What is your favorite movie? Growing up, my favorite movies were "Remember the Titans" and Drumline.
What music defines who you are? I enjoy some good 90’s R&B but I also listen to a lot of today’s hip hop so that I know what my club kids are singing when they come to the club!
Who is your style icon? I don’t have one! I would define my style as hip hop loving dad who enjoys fishing and hats.
What do you most regret? I regret not focusing more and trying harder in high school and college. While I enjoyed my time at ESA & Sewanee, I would have enjoyed so much more If I had taken ad-vantage of all of the opportunities presented to me.