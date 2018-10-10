Between the two bands, there are 60 years on the job and no talk of retiring anytime soon.
Come Friday, when Festivals Acadiens et Créoles commences under the oaks of Lafayette's Girard Park, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band and Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys will each celebrate 30 years of labor and love.
Carrier and his 2011 Grammy-winning zydeco band take to Scène Ma Louisiane at 5:30 p.m., and Riley’s Cajun crew follow at 7:15 p.m.
On the flip-side of the hour glass, the next day, Daiquiri Queens, only a year-old, makes its festival debut at 4:30 p.m. on the Atelier stage.
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles continues, at no charge, through Sunday at the park. The family-friendly festival promises an array of Cajun, zydeco and swamp pop music, food and drinks, art and crafts and a tribute to Cajun balladeer Caesar Vincent.
Back in 1987, Carrier was drumming in his father’s band, Roy Carrier and the Night Rockers, when Terrance Simien called for “a tour overseas” to open for Fats Domino.
After the tour, Simien offered Carrier a full-time job. Carrier, who would also front his father’s band when he was offshore, told Simien, “Eventually I’m going to have my own band.”
Simien was fine with that. In the fall of ’88, the Bayou Swamp Band was cleared for take-off.
Since then, Carrier has put “one billion miles on my body, man, traveling 275 dates a year,” he said. “I lived out there.”
“I was that determined," Carrier add. "I told my daddy, ‘I’m leaving. I’m going on the road. I’m going to spread our heritage, our culture, our traditions. I’m going to promote Louisiana and zydeco music.’
“And he said, ‘Well. I’m going to stay home and feed the pigs.’ ”
A zydeco circuit wasn’t a thing when Carrier hit the road.
“So I went out there and played zydeco music and threw in a little bit of blues,” Carrier said. “I toured in the blues circuit. I even incorporated some horns. It changed the sound a little bit, but I’d just added horns.
“It’s like making a gravy or a gumbo,” he said. “Whatever you got, throw it in a pot and try to make it just that much better.”
Later, Carrier saw younger musicians, such as Lil’ Nate, Chris Ardoin and J Paul integrate hip-hop, rap and R&B into zydeco.
“The music changed. It’s their generation. They started listening to that style of music and they incorporated that into zydeco music,” said Carrier. “I don’t knock these cats, man, they’re keeping up with the times."
Although he’s not touring as much as he used to, Carrier continues to put food on the table with his music.
“I’m 51 years old and I’ve still got some gas in the tank,” he said. “This is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. I can’t change."
Steve Riley was just out of high school when the Mamou Playboys formed.
“Our first two records were basically covers of the songs we loved,” Riley said. David Greely, the band's co-founder, "always researched all kinds of old stuff and we always included some of that on our records.”
Over the years, the band “just kind of experimented with a lot of things,” Riley said. “It’s hard to please everybody. It’s a balance.”
While Riley’s Playboys pushed the envelope, it was easy compared to his mentor, Dewey Balfa.
“He grew up at a time people weren’t really proud of their music and culture,” said Riley. “So I’m sure it was much harder for him than it was for us to break through boundaries and eventually make people come around and realize that their music and culture was important.”
Riley sees diversity and variety in the younger, contemporary Cajun music scene.
“They are true disciples, French-speaking, true lovers of our music and culture,” he said. “They’re the real deal and they’re doing great things.”
The Daiquiri Queens, co-founded by Jamie Lynn Fontenot and Miriam McCracken, are one of several women-fronted Cajun bands.
The band is excited to play Festivals Acadiens "because we always have gone to that festival,” Fontenot said. “All of our favorite bands play there and it’s a really good opportunity to play the festival if you’re an Acadian band.”
Fontenot was a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and took classes under Barry Ancelet, who, with CODOFIL was involved in getting the festival going in 1974.
“I really respect him and that festival and what they do,” Fontenot said. “Just the fact to be asked to play there when you play in a Cajun band is really cool.
“There’s pretty much no other iconic festival for Cajun music than this," she said.