I have a Jimmy Newman 45 rpm record I picked up at a garage sale. In no way, shape or form is it playable.

I know because I tried.

It has more scratches than grooves that run every which way on both sides of the disc. A divot along its edge adds character, if not credence that it was probably once used as a Frisbee later on in its life that began in 1959.

The fading yellow label has M-G-M prominently stamped in black ink. On one side is “The Ballad of Baby Doe” and “Grin and Bear it” is on the other. Jimmy Newman is printed under both song titles.

The “C,” for Cajun, came later in his career.

When Gary Newman introduced me to his dad not too many years ago, I could tell immediately where Gary gets his pleasant demeanor.

The late Jimmy C. Newman is Gary’s father. He was a Grand Ole Opry staple for 58 years, a Mamou local done good in Nashville and quite the country music man.

“Back when he was getting started, in country music, if you became a member of the Grand Ol' Opry, that was as about high as you could go,” Gary Newman said. “So he was very well-respected.”

And he still is, as a two-night stand will be dedicated to Jimmy C as “A Tribute to Jimmy C. Newman” with Marty Stuart, Connie Smith, and Doug Kershaw plays the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Jimmy C met Stevens and Stuart when performed at the Grand Ol’ Opry and they share a long history.

“And so they got to perform a lot of shows together,” said Newman. “They’re just wonderful people. “They told me that they were honored to come and do it, that they’re looking forward to it.

“So, yeah. It’s great.”

Kershaw, of course, is a Louisiana man, too.

“Doug and Dad kind of started their career together around the same time,” said Newman. “Then, both coming from south Louisiana, they both started to get national recognition for their songs, their unique style that they had and that was highly influenced by the Cajun culture that we have here — our Cajun music.

“They were some of the pioneers that began playing Cajun music worldwide.”

Joel Savoy’s Honky Tonk Merry-Go-Round featured Jimmy C when it played the Louisiana Crossroads program at Acadiana Center for the Arts for two nights in 2013. Hardly seems six years ago.

Jimmy C told some stories that had the audience laughing out loud. His songs sent many in the audience on a toe-tapping trip down memory lane. For others, particularly the young Merry-Go-Round musicians, the experience was another brick or two for their own memory lanes down the road.

As it happened, the show was one of his Jimmy C’s last as he died in 2014.

Savoy is behind the tribute. A few of the musicians on the Merry-Go-Round also return.

“Joel Savoy has just been wonderful,” said Newman. “He’s putting all of this together. He’s the man. And he’s a great musician.”

Caleb Klauder (mandolin, guitar and vocals) and Reeb Willms (guitar, vocals) have mined some of Jimmy C’s work.

“They’re big fans of my dad,” Newman said. “They’re some of the first people I told dad about that a lot of young people are starting to get into his early career, the early country music sound that he had.”

The band also includes Rusty Blake (pedal steel/guitar), Matt Meyer (drums) and locals Kelli Jones (fiddle, guitar, vocal), Gary Newman (bass), Chris Stafford (piano, guitar) and Jesse Lége (accordion)

Jimmy C had regional success and, like so many others, got wider attention from the Louisiana Hayride program which also launched folks like Farren Young, Jim Reeves, George Jones and, of course, that Elvis kid.

But it was Jimmy C’s “Cry, Cry Darling” that became a national hit in 1956.

“And that’s when he started having guest appearances at the Opry,” said Newman. “They liked him quite a bit and invited him to become a member. So he was very fortunate. He reached his goal.”

And all the while, Jimmy C never forgot his roots.

“The whole time, he’d be playing these really great country songs, but he would always incorporate a Cajun song,” said Newman.