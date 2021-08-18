Downtown Alive Unlimited announced Wednesday it was pushing back its fall slate of Downtown Alive! concerts to the spring over safety concerns tied to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The free Friday night concerts traditionally held in Parc International, which went virtual in fall 2020 and spring 2022, were set to return on Sept. 17 with a performance from Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin, followed by a Sept. 24 performance by Cupid, Oct. 22 show by Marc Broussard and Nov. 5 set from Wayne Toups.

Downtown Alive Unlimited, the nonprofit group that organizes the concerts, said their team coordinated with healthcare professionals, artists and other large event hosts and producers to determine the best course of action, opting for postponement.

The state is experiencing its fourth significant wave of COVID-19 infections, and Acadiana hospitals are strained, with only one ICU bed listed as available in the Louisiana Department of Health’s seven-parish Region 4, which covers Acadiana, on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday afternoon, a team of military medical workers arrived at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on deployment to help care for COVID-19 patients.

“While we wrestled with various alternative options, we have ultimately come to the decision that postponement is the right decision for our community and for our organization at this time,” the Downtown Alive! statement said.

Downtown Alive! is expected to return with concerts in March.

“As an organization that supports the heart of arts, culture, and community, we are disappointed that we are unable to return next month to producing Lafayette’s favorite Friday night tradition of outdoor live music downtown; however, we remain optimistic to come back strong in the Spring and implore the community to rally together to help us get there,” Downtown Lafayette Unlimited CEO Anita Begnaud said in the statement.

The concert series’ announcement follows announcements from local festivals, including Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which was postponed from October to March 18-20, and the Scott Boudin Festival, which will be moved to unspecified dates in spring 2022.