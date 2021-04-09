Farmer's market

Looking for locally grown fruits and veggies? Fresh baked goods? Or maybe you are looking for local arts and crafts? Every Saturday morning, the Lafayette Farmer's and Artisans market is at Moncus Park on Johnston Street. The developing park is a beautiful backdrop — especially when the weather is cooperating — to browse vendors and listen to live music.

Even during less-than-perfect weather — there's a 70% chance of showers Saturday morning — this market is a great way to support locals and do some open-air socializing.

ArtWalk, Festival art unveling

Every second Saturday, ArtWalk comes to downtown Lafayette, giving art lovers a chance to immerse themselves in the art and culture of Acadiana.

This month's event will also feature the unveiling of the 2021 artwork for Festival International's Virtual Festival. The reveal will be at the Acadiana Center for the Arts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and will feature this year's festival pin and poster.

Sunday brunch

The 400 block of Jefferson Street will be the place to be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be a vendor market, food and drink specials, live entertainment, and more.

This pedestrian-only event provides a safe, family-friendly way to enjoy a Sunday in the downtown district. Sunday Brunch attendees will be expected to follow COVID-19 saftey protocols, including mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, and social distancing.

Sunday's weather looks perfect for a stroll downtown, with plenty of sunshine and a high around 80 degrees.