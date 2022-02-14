Downtown Lafayette Unlimited has announced the return of Downtown Alive! this spring with a look at its planned line-up.
The event is returning with live, in-person music beginning March 11 and running through May.
The season kick-off will feature High Performance + Daiquiri Queens in a street party performance on Vermilion and Jefferson streets.
- March 11: DTA! Street Party with High Performance + Daiquiri Queens, Vermilion and Jefferson streets.
- March 25: DTA! + Tour du Riz, Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes, Parc International
- May 8: DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day, Ray Boudreaux, Jefferson Street
- May 13: Bach Lunch, UL Lafayette School of Music, Parc Sans Souci
- May 13: DTA!, Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush, Parc Sans Souci
- May 20: Bach Lunch, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Parc Sans Souci
- May 20: DTA!, Dyer County + The Bucks, Parc Sans Souci