ACA.downtownalive003.030919.jpg

Tyrus Celestine, left, and Becca Begnaud, share a dance as Michot's Melodie Makers kick off the spring season of Downtown Alive! on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, at Parc International in Lafayette. Next Friday, March 15, Downtown Alive! will feature a tribute to Rockin’ Dopsie Sr. featuring Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers with special guests Tiger, Anthony and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. (zydeco) at Parc Sans Souci.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited has announced the return of Downtown Alive! this spring with a look at its planned line-up.

The event is returning with live, in-person music beginning March 11 and running through May.

The season kick-off will feature High Performance + Daiquiri Queens in a street party performance on Vermilion and Jefferson streets.

  • March 11: DTA! Street Party with High Performance + Daiquiri Queens, Vermilion and Jefferson streets.
  • March 25: DTA! + Tour du Riz, Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes, Parc International
  • May 8: DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day, Ray Boudreaux, Jefferson Street
  • May 13: Bach Lunch, UL Lafayette School of Music, Parc Sans Souci
  • May 13: DTA!, Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush, Parc Sans Souci
  • May 20: Bach Lunch, Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole, Parc Sans Souci
  • May 20:  DTA!, Dyer County + The Bucks, Parc Sans Souci