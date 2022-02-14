Tyrus Celestine, left, and Becca Begnaud, share a dance as Michot's Melodie Makers kick off the spring season of Downtown Alive! on Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, at Parc International in Lafayette. Next Friday, March 15, Downtown Alive! will feature a tribute to Rockin’ Dopsie Sr. featuring Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers with special guests Tiger, Anthony and Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. (zydeco) at Parc Sans Souci.