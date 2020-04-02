Brandi Clay is one of those people who, when she notices something that needs fixing, goes all out to fix it herself. She is a doctoral student, an educator, owner of The EdD Series, LLC, and The Educational Dreamer, a nonprofit. Brandi is full of drive, energy and passion; she also has this underlying love of people — and wants to make their lives better. Brandi Clay is changing the world.
The Educational Dreamer is a nonprofit dedicated to positively changing the educational experiences of students and empowering all stakeholders to create a better tomorrow. Brandi also runs The EdD Series to help with the professional development of educators so they can improve the culture and climate of their classroom and school.
Please go and find out more at theeddseries.com and read about The Educational Dreamer on Facebook .
Brandi, of course, created her own BE YOU photo. It says so much about her.
What was your first job? My first job was a cashier at Winn-Dixie on Moss Street in Lafayette. I was 17 years old and a senior at Northside High School.
Describe a typical day in your life. I am a full-time student in a doctoral program, business owner and educator. My day consists of business meetings, lesson plans, supportive conversations with my students, community events and homework.
What advice would you give the younger you? Believe in yourself!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? There is not an event that has most shaped who I am; however, there is a profession. I began teaching in 2012. The more I teach, the more I am driven to reshape the ideas of education to ensure all students are given the opportunity to succeed.
What values do you live by? The values that I live by are faith in God, education and service to others.
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate honesty, laughter, positivity and home-baked goods.
What is your favorite journey? Currently, my favorite journey has been earning my doctoral degree in education. It has taught me to remain focused, humble, and to persevere despite adversity. I’m also looking forward to my newest journey with the Leadership Institute of Acadiana. Through this institute, I have met a passionate and diverse group of people who have motivated me to be myself while creating change within our community (Class XXXIII).
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My favorite place to be alone is in my car listening to music (I also tend to sing best there).
What living figure most inspires you? My mother inspires me to live without fear. She encourages me to follow my dreams as she prays for my courage and strength. She is a positive voice who constantly reminds me of my purpose and worth.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Remain faithful to your values.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Purpose Driven Life" by Rick Warren
What is the best thing about where you live? The best thing about where I live is the culture diversity, family, food, and music.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I let the good times roll with friends, family, music and food!
What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was a child I wanted to be a medical doctor (I love science). While in college, I had the opportunity to intern with epidemiologists, oncologist and otolaryngology; however, after graduation, I began teaching science, and it has been one of the best decisions I have made as an adult.
What is your motto? The motto that I live by is live life to the fullest!
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as a woman who, in spite of being denied and deterred, persevered to create educational opportunities for all students.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? There are two scriptures that I say to myself daily to remain motivated to reach my goals. The two scriptures are: Jeremiah 29:11 and 1 John 4:4.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Three things that are vital to being me are having confidence, being courageous and adventurous.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Mais la!”
What do you collect? I travel often. I make it my mission on each trip to purchase a T-shirt as a souvenir. I also have started a vinyl collection due to my love of music.
What food could you live on for a month? Foods that I could live off of are: Sister Schubert Dinner Rolls, Chick-fil-A, and Blue Bell Ice Cream: Brides Cake.
What would you change about yourself? I would change nothing. I was made this way for a purpose.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? The cartoon character I most identify with is Princess Tiana
Describe yourself in five words. Five words to describe me are: feisty, intelligent, courageous, bold and visionary.
What is your idea of happiness? My idea of happiness includes Blue Bell Ice Cream (Brides Cake), healthy family members students and friends, a great music playlist, and festival season.
What is your favorite movie? "Coming to America" and a "Low Down Dirty Shame." I cant choose.
What music defines who you are? I am a lover of all music; however, I am a 90s R&B/Pop lover.
Who is your style icon? I have multiple depending on the occasion and my mood. Anne Lowe, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are some of my favorites.
What do you most regret? Every choice I’ve made has allowed me to build grit and passion. Each choice (right or wrong) has molded me into a survivor; therefore, I regret nothing.