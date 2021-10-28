The Order of the Troubadours held its annual announcement party and brunch on Sunday, Oct. 24 to introduce this year’s royalty to krewe members and guests. King Richard Coeur De Lion the 69th Michael Topham, and Queen Berengaria of Navarre 69th Lucy John, greeted their royal court as they celebrated a year they hope will be a return to normal. The fabulous brunch was held at The City Club in River Ranch. Members of the krewe and guests were treated to some of the best Chateaubriand we have ever tasted. A note of bittersweet celebration was also in the air, as long time Ball Chairwoman Darrellyn Burts announced she was passing the torch to other members to continue the tradition. There were not many dry eyes as they raised a toast to a remarkable lady and dedicated Troubadours leader. Burts ran the elaborate ball and pageant with her extraordinary talent for more than a decade.

