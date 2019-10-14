Less than three years had passed since Claire Carriere had taken her first Dear World portrait at University of Louisiana at Lafayette, but it felt like a lifetime for the graduating senior when she attended a repeat event on the campus last month.
Her first portrait from the November 2016 storytelling event features the words "Have courage, be kind" from Disney's "Cinderella," a movie she and her sister frequently watched together. Her more recent one from September's event features words from a Rupi Kaur poem — "You do not just wake up and become the butterfly" — in memory of her sister, who died in 2017 from a severe form of muscular dystrophy.
"I'd struggled with the change that came with her passing, the change that my family went through," Carriere said. "And she always told us her sign from heaven for us would be a butterfly."
Butterflies remind Carriere of her sister's resilience and of her own ability to embrace change. Her two Dear World portraits serve as a tangible reminder of that.
"It was really cool to see my own growth from that first photo to this new one," Carriere said. "In the first, I'm looking up. It's more innocent, like she has no idea what's about to hit her. It's what you would initially want someone to know about you when you first meet them. And the second is taking everything you might not like about yourself and using it for something good. All of it — the good and the bad — molds you."
Dear World's diverse collection of more than 100,000 portraits features the haunting and humorous, straightforward and ambiguous.
The pictures are taken during events at college campuses, companies and conferences. A portion of proceeds from those events goes toward sharing extraordinary stories, such as those of Syrian refugees in Jordan, former child slaves in India, survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing and those affected by the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
Dear World creator Robert X. Fogarty never dreamed his passion project would one day reach millions and result in international awards.
It all started in the back of a New Orleans bar on Feb. 7, 2010 — the night the Saints won the Super Bowl.
As the game unfolded, Fogarty took pictures of people for a project he initially called Dear New Orleans. The words written on each person's body were a tribute to a city still recovering from Hurricane Katrina.
"I often think back to that," he said. "I'm so happy the Saints won the Super Bowl that night. We rode that enthusiasm like the rest of the city."
Dear New Orleans became Dear World just a few months later because of one participant's decision to share a personal story instead of an homage to the city.
"A man wrote 'cancer free' on his chest while everyone else was writing why they loved the city," Fogarty said. "It changed my life and the trajectory of the project."
Soon after that, Fogarty had the opportunity to shoot Dear World portraits of the Saints during their Super Bowl ring ceremony.
Dear World quickly grew into a profitable event company geared toward connecting people through meaningful stories and iconic portraits.
About 450 people participated in the UL event in September, which was put on by the University Program Council and Office of Residential Life.
"One of the main purposes of the event is to bring people from different ethnicities and backgrounds together," said Ruben Henderson, UL's assistant director of student activities. "The program creates that space where people feel comfortable to share their story."
Each Dear World event begins with a presentation to guide participants in identifying the themes, stories and words that will eventually be written on their bodies and documented in photo form.
"I think we're all yearning for these spaces to connect with each other in real life," Fogarty said. "It's the simple but overlooked thing with Dear World. Yes, the photos are pretty, but you have to share the marker with someone else because you can't write on yourself. I think it works because of this human interaction with someone else. It might be a stranger. It might be a friend. It might be someone you stand next to in line.
"Even if millions of people don't read your story, there's one person who did, and it's the person who wrote it on your body."
When UL junior Kristen Deville shared her portrait on social media last month, she was overwhelmed with the encouragement she received from friends, family and people she hardly knew.
Deville's chosen words "No. 1 is perfect" are inspired by a lesson learned during her sophomore year when she broke her straight-A streak.
"The whole experience was just kind of humbling, to see people's experiences physically written on their body," Deville said. "It was a really special and really humbling experience."