Becca Murphree of Olde Tyme Grocery in Lafayette and Justin Kennedy of Parkway Bakery and Tavern in New Orleans go together like fried shrimp and French bread.
The two met after a fierce 2016 competition in which Parkway narrowly beat Olde Tyme for the title of best po-boy in Louisiana. They began dating early into the pandemic, got engaged while sick with the coronavirus and got married in Alabama last month.
"I always thought I'd have a reception at Olde Tyme, and he always thought he'd have one at Parkway," Murphree said. "That's why we got married out of state. We just couldn't pick one over the other."
A love for po-boys, competition and each other
Murphree, 34, grew up working at Olde Tyme, which her father opened in 1982 near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. Kennedy, 37, started working at Parkway, which opened in 1911 and was purchased by his uncle in 1995, when he was 18.
Each had taken over the day-to-day operations of the family businesses when the restaurants were thrown into a social media-driven contest for a chance to be named the best po-boy in the state. Online votes for Olde Tyme kept pace with those for Parkway, with the latter coming out on top in the end.
"We didn't end up winning because we were the best," Kennedy said. "We won because I hustled to get the votes. I didn't even know if Olde Tyme hustled — they did — but I knew how hard I worked, and we barely won. We didn't know this other shop or the family, but we went over to Lafayette to congratulate them."
Kennedy recalls meeting Murphree, who he described a "gorgeous, gorgeous girl," during the congratulatory trip, but he didn't ask her out on a date at the time. The two stayed in touch, occasionally texting or calling to discuss the po-boy business.
During the spring of 2020, Murphree came across a video on social media of Kennedy feeding people during the statewide shutdown.
"And I was like, 'He is so cute,'" Murphree said.
She reached out to Kennedy and offered to help with the feeding efforts. She reached out again a few weeks later to ask about renting Parkway for a 2021 Mardi Gras gathering.
Murphree said Kennedy shut down the request — because even if COVID-19 cases weren't an issue, the restaurant was always busy during the Mardi Gras season — but asked her out on a date. Kennedy said he knew she was looking for a reason to connect.
"We're older. We've seen what we don't want and what we do want," Kennedy said. "And then there's this coincidence of us being in the same business. Most people probably can't put up with me. I'm a workaholic. I live on top of the business. Well, she understands the work."
'The most expensive trip I never got to take'
Kennedy and Murphree went on their first date on May 31, 2020. They immediately hit it off.
Their families soon grew close too, sometimes bouncing ideas off each other during the pandemic as restaurants faced new challenges.
"He and my father are very similar," Murphree said. "They're like best friends. My dad is from New Orleans originally, and they have a lot in common. They'll call each other on Lent Fridays and compare who is feeding who. It really has become a family affair."
By August 2021, they were engaged during a trip to Lake Tahoe in California.
"We got there and two days in we both came down with COVID," Murphree said. "At first we thought it was just congestion from all the wildfires there. It was crazy smoky. I like to say it's the most expensive trip I never got to take. We were just stuck inside sick in bed."
Kennedy had planned a romantic proposal on a boat but instead approached Murphree's bedside with a ring. Murphree said she put on makeup, and the two took an engagement photo outside of the rental property.
"We look normal in that photo but it's all fake," Murphree said with a laugh. "We actually looked terrible in bed when we got engaged."
'I wanted a shrimp po-boy, but I wanted it to look real'
About 300 people attended the wedding uniting two well-known families in south Louisiana.
The only po-boy at their Jan. 22 ceremony in Fairhope, Alabama, was in the form of a groom's cake at the reception.
Kennedy had specific guidelines for the cake's design down to the intertwined Olde Tyme and Parkway sandwich papers underneath it.
"I wanted a shrimp po-boy, but I wanted it to look real," Kennedy said. "I wanted it dressed. I wanted lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. And if you look at it, you can see all the ingredients coming out, and the shrimp look like real shrimp. It was phenomenal."
Kennedy and Murphree returned home Monday from a honeymoon along the southeastern coast.
The newlyweds are still figuring out how their long-distance relationship will work since their restaurants are about 135 miles apart.
"We don't know what it'll be like yet because we haven't really done it," Murphree said. "Our plan was to be together on Sundays and Mondays, but already the next two Sundays we've got plans to gut and clean the restaurant. We see each other when we can, and we make each moment count."
'Maybe there will be an Old Parkway'
Murphree plans to change her last name in the coming days, but her restaurant's name will stay as is — at least for now.
Kennedy is planning to live in Lafayette with Murphree a few days per week and stay in the New Orleans apartment above the po-boy shop his uncle owns the rest of the time.
"I really hope that no matter where life takes us, we'll get to share what we do with everyone," Murphree said. "There's not one type of person at a po-boy shop. You come in, and there's someone who has two nickels to their name sitting right next to a billionaire. That's something that we both love about what we're doing, and we love that everyone gets to share this with us."
There are no immediate plans to merge the po-boy shop businesses or open second locations of either institution. Kennedy plans to feature the occasional Olde Tyme special at Parkway and Murphree plans to do the same at her father's business. They're also planning to partner up on charitable events.
"One thing is for sure: Me and Becca will be doing something together one day," Kennedy said. "Lafayette or New Orleans? It's just too soon to say, but she's smart as a whip and has a finger on the ball when it comes to Lafayette. And being from New Orleans, you think it's one of the top destinations for restaurants, but I was sleeping on Lafayette. Lafayette has it going on with the restaurant scene and the great people up there. I'm commuting from Lafayette because I love it so much and I want to be involved more."
Kennedy said he's been exploring his new home and trying favorites at Lafayette institutions, such as the fried rabbit at La Fonda, fish specials at Mazen Grill and breakfast plates at Dwyer's and T-Coon's.
After attending a Mardi Gras ball, he also learned the healing powers of a leftover burger from Judice Inn.
"Becca said the best way to do it is to put them in the fridge and eat them cold the next day," Kennedy said. "And the next morning after that ball, that was my saving grace."
Although Kennedy now calls Lafayette home, Murphree said she'll continue to spend plenty of time in New Orleans. Parkway has become as much a home to her as Olde Tyme.
"I feel like I'm in Olde Tyme when I walk into Parkway," Murphree said. "When I would go sit in the restaurant, I'd actually call it Old Parkway. It just felt so normal. Maybe there will be an Old Parkway. Maybe there will be a million across the country one day. Whatever God has in store, we're open to it."