Colby Hébert is the Founder and Owner of The Cajun Hatter, a custom hat-making company now happily located in downtown Lafayette.
His first store was in his hometown of New Iberia, then New Orleans and now it has found its home in Lafayette, the place he wanted to raise his son and base his business. He is deeply rooted in the Cajun culture and epitomizes the perseverance, resourcefulness, and joy for life of both the modern and traditional Cajun. He thrives on both the craft and the people aspect of his work. He makes the hat-buying process an experience, like getting a portrait painted. He gets to know his customer through a consultation, often over a drink, and creates a hat that he hopes they want to wear forever.
His store already feels like a fixture on Jefferson Street, and is as full of personality and cool as Colby himself. You can find out more at ColbyHebert.com, by looking for The Cajun Hatter on Facebook, or by simply stopping by the shop on Jefferson Street one day and shaking some hands. Gift cards are also available for Christmas (and any other occasion).
What was your first job? It’s hard to pinpoint my first job because since I was very young I was always looking for ways to make money, selling hotel-sized lotion bottles to women in the bleachers at the ballpark, etc. I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up and down a glass of water. Play with my 6-month-old son for a bit, who’s already in our bed. Then have coffee, I like to move molasses-like in the morning. Catch up on emails and social media. Usually head down to the shop about mid-morning and get myself mentally arranged for the work day. Make a plan for my apprentice and I, and then loosely execute it throughout the day. Meet with someone to design a hat. Have a late lunch. Come back to hats, good music all day long is a must. After we’ve done what we can for the day, I head home, greet my wife and son, make him laugh for a while. Then I’ll put down a bottle of wine and a plate of dinner, and inevitably fall asleep before finishing a film.
What advice would you give the younger you? I’d say keep going, you’re doing fine.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I am shaped by so much, but I can definitely say that my older brother’s death when I was just short of 18 years, greatly impacted the way I approach life. I stay very present, and am aware of how short life really is. I live life to the fullest I can.
What values do you live by? Treat everyone and everything with great reverence, and eat good. Drink good too.
What do you most appreciate? I most appreciate LeJeune’s gingerbread.
What is your favorite journey? My favorite journey is the journey itself. The building, the creating, struggling. That’s the best part of any experience in life.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I don’t have a specific place in mind. But sometimes when I meditate, or just catch myself in these little moments where I feel truly at peace when no one else is around, and can sort of smile to myself and say “everything is really great, ain’t it, Colby?” I love that place.
What living figure most inspires you? Probably my grandfather, Lou Landry. He’s 89 years old and goes 90 mph. He can still drink me under a table and has a joie de vivre as though he were still in his youth.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Take it easy; if it ain’t easy, don’t take it.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Count of Monte Cristo." It’s got it all, adventure, love, comedy, heartbreak, and, best of all, revenge. I’ve never been more consumed by a story.
What is the best thing about where you live? The best thing about Acadiana is the spirit itself. The all-encompassing spirit of the Cajun and creole culture that is unlike anything anywhere else on the planet. You can feel it in the blood. When I play Cajun music, when I cook a stew, when I treat someone, speak en Français, it’s like every cell in my body vibrates to a different frequency. I’m home.
How do you "let the good times roll?” Like most here. A little music, dancing, booze and a pot of something cooking.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A cowboy, a pirate, and a wizard. I’d say I’ve managed a way to wear all three hats in my “grownup” life.
What is your motto? Grace and Peace. Grace in all that I do, and the way in which I carry myself. Peace for inner peace and for everyone that I meet.
How would you like to be remembered? As true to myself. Unapologetically myself, the good and the bad. I was me, and no one else.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Shut up you.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being very present, having a whole lot of passion, and using profanity.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Basically”, and lately “the way in which...”
What do you collect? When I was young I collected canes. Yes, as in walking sticks. Now I’d say boots, I have too many, but not nearly enough.
What food could you live on for a month? Smothered chicken.
What would you change about yourself? We’re all changing and growing always. I’d rather say that I adapt as I need to. It’s a constant. I just hope that I always evolve into something better.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Rafiki, the baboon from "The Lion King." He’s silly, but he’s wise. And he only shows up when it’s essential that he does.
Describe yourself in five words. Not very good at math.
What is your idea of happiness? I think in order to be happy and at peace as we continually and inevitably navigate our way through this and that in life, is by being grateful for all of it, each moment, everything. When you can appreciate where you are, who you are, what you’ve got. It’s all good. It’s all perfect.
What is your favorite movie? The Star Wars Saga
What music defines who you are? I suppose Willie Nelson. A ragged old soul from the country, from the jazzy rendition of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me” to his own “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” Honest and true Americana.
Who is your style icon? My mother, for her elegance and effortlessness in her fashion. She defines style being intuitive. And my father, for his iconic and bold fashion choices that make the outfit, such as a good pair of boots and a nice leather jacket. Also John Wayne and Johnny Depp.
What do you most regret? Wasting my time considering an answer to this question.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s my spirit animal?
What would the answer be? Paula Deen.