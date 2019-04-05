Country music star Miranda Lambert will be performing at the Cajundome this fall.
Opening for Lambert will be Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes, according to the the Cajundome website.
The Oct. 3 stop in Lafayette stop is part of Lambert's all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12. Cajundome ticket insiders are eligible for pre-sale starting April 11.
Lambert, a two-time Grammy winner and reigning Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, launched her career on the singing competition "Nashville Start" in 2003. Her hits include "The House that Built Me," "Tin Man," "Gunpower and Lead" and "Little Red Wagon."
Go to https://www.cajundome.com for more information and pre-sale code access.