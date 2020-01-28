Red beans and rice didn't miss her. And the her in this case is Acadiana.
Sir Mix-a-Lot will soon sing those very words from his No. 1 hit single "Baby Got Back" in downtown Lafayette.
Anthony Ray, who goes by the stage name Sir Mix-a-Lot, will headline Patty in the Parc this spring. The annual outdoor St. Patrick's Day celebration takes place March 14 at Parc International.
The show will kick off with performances by Cajun musician Wayne Toups and 1980s tribute band L.A. Roxx.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets to Patty in the Parc cost $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event. Children younger than 10 get in free.
Townsquare Media, which owns seven radio stations in Lafayette, is the event organizer. Presenting sponsors are Corona Hard Seltzer and Babe: Wine in a Can.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com, and more information can be found at facebook.com/PattyInTheParc.