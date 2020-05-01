Fiddler Harry LaFleur, founder of the Cajun French Music Association and a musician who played with legendary artists like Nathan Abshire, Dennis McGee and Ira LeJeune died this week. He was 86.
A private graveside service was scheduled Friday at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Eunice. Deacon Gary Gaudin of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church officiated. LaFleur died Thursday, an obituary from Quirk and Son Funeral Home said.
An obituary published by the funeral home said he founded the CFMA, which was dedicated to the promotion and preservation of Cajun music and culture, in 1984. It started with 30 members and grew to more than 2,000 families, with seven chapters that extended as far west as Southeast Texas.
Biographical information from the Natchitoches-Northwestern State University Folklife Center said LaFleur was born in the Swords community in St. Landry Parish on Oct. 23, 1933, the son of Doza and Emily Brown LaFleur.
LaFleur learned the fiddle starting at age 6 or 7 from his grandfather, Frank Brown, a cousin of Dennis McGee. He played the piano and guitar, as well. His brother Raymond played music with Ira LeJeune and Harry LaFleur played with the late Nathan Abshire’s band, the Pine Grove Boys.
He was also a songwriter and hosted a radio show on KSLO, which was the first radio station in Opelousas.
Herman Fusilier, who writes on area music, said the CFMA has had much impact since it was founded, providing an opportunity to recognize musicians. He said its awards are considered “Cajun Grammys.”
LaFleur was honored with inclusion in the Cajun Music Hall of Fame in Eunice in 2000. He played at the 1984 World's Fair in New Orleans and in festivals around Louisiana, including the state Folklife Festival, as well as at various universities throughout the country.
As a master fiddler, he was awarded a Folklife Apprenticeship Grant to teach Cajun fiddling.