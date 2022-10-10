Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will present its second three-day event this calendar year Friday through Sunday at Girard Park — the first 2022 festival was in the spring — but expect even more this time.
Forecasts call for perfect fall weather and a Cajun and zydeco star-studded music lineup. Additions this year, in addition to local and regional favorites, include Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws, who’ve played at the 2012 Presidential Inauguration, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center.
Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas will open the festival at 5:30 p.m. and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun will close the opening night entertainment from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Bonsoir, Catin with Eric Adcock will close the festivals on the Scene Ma Louisiane stage from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pat Mould, vice president of the festivals, said Bonsoir, Catin is “a great band and worthy of closing down the festival.” But he said those who wish to see Toups must come Friday night.
“Ensemble encore, ensemble toujours!” festival found Barry Ancelet said in an issued statement. “This year’s edition of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles continues the theme of our March make-up event, the joy of coming together again in this our 48th year, in the hopes that we will long be able to continue gathering together to celebrate our culture, our music, our cuisine and our arts.”
Ancelet said recent isolation imposed by the pandemic “caused many of us to consider what we value in our lives. And we find that one of the things we value most is our way of life and the joy we experience when we can get together to celebrate what makes us dance, what makes us laugh, what makes us happy, what gives us the frissons.
“And share all of that with those who come to visit, friends and neighbors, from near and far, including our cousins from Acadie. Together again, together always!”
In addition to the Friday through Sunday festival events, there will be a Wednesday-Thursday scholarly collaboration, “Mixed Identities,” presented by Franco Music Forum, Traditional Music of the Francophone World.
Sponsors for that include Festivals Acadiens et Créoles; Council for the Development of French in Louisiana; and the Center for Louisiana Studies, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The University of the Antilles and Sorbonne University in Paris will participate.
The session, which will include in-person and virtual presentations, will be held from 8-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the A. Hays Town building at the Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana campus.
On Thursday night, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will present a legacy series session on Amédé Ardoin from 7-9 p.m. at the Feed & Seed, 106 N. Grant St. Presenters will include Dexter Ardoin, Joe Hall, Herman Fuselier and David Greely. Admission is free.
Ancelet said the fall performances put Festivals Acadiens et Créoles “in ordinary time, to borrow the best Catholic phraseology.” The spring three-day festival made up for the postponement of the 2021 festival due to COVID-19.
There had been no live Festivals Acadiens et Créoles — the show was virtual in 2020 — in two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. The spring 2022 live show had robust attendance — Mould said police estimates were 50,000 attended Saturday — and crowds never abated over the three days.