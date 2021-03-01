In a departure from tradition, Festival International de Louisiane announced Monday it would have three official visual artists for 2021.

After a year filled with social and political division, the organization said it would celebrate the unity and diversity the festival represents by bringing together three artists with diverse backgrounds.

“Rather than selecting one official artist for this year, like usual, Festival has brought together multiple artisans with diverse backgrounds and mediums to create a piece of commissioned artwork that is unifying and unique.” said Carly Viator, marketing coordinator.

Could Festival International expand its stages to Youngsville in 2021? Plans are underway for the return of Festival International de Louisiane in Spring 2021, including the possibility of adding venues outside of…

“With the artwork recently completed and the 2021 poster soon heading off to print, we are excited to share the piece with the community at the artwork reveal later this spring.”

The collaborators for the new art piece, titled "Woven in Culture," include Neka Mire, Jerome Ford and Luann Duhon. Festival believes that by coming together, its fans, artists and organizers can rise above societal challenges to manifest something even greater than before, according to a prepared statement issued Monday.

Neka Mire is a Chitimacha bead artist and river cane weaver. Mire began beading as a child in 1993 at Chitimacha Tribal School and continued to expand her artistry over the years. In addition to beading and cane weaving, she designs and crochets accessories and practices finger weaving, tablet weaving, and inkle weaving.

Jerome Ford, the painter out of this special collaboration, was born and raised in New Orleans and this is reflected in his vibrant artwork. As a child growing up in the Lower 9th Ward, Ford says he his most gratifying experiences have involved designing and creating. Ford taught within the Talented Visual Arts Program in New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina, and then relocated to Opelousas.

The final artist for 2021 is no stranger to Festival International. A potter for more than 40 years, Luann Duhon has been part of the cultural event since its inception more than 30 years ago. From volunteering to selling her artwork as a vendor and beyond, Duhon has experienced Festival in multiplce capacities.

In 2021, Festival International de Louisiane’s goal is to focus on the mélange of art, music, and love for people and cultures that the event brings to Lafayette, and the world, according to the statement. The collaborative artwork is a reflection of the themes of creativity and positivity.

“We look forward to all being together again, both virtually this spring and in person in the future.” said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival. “We hope you will join us in support of the celebration this spring, just like every year. Stay tuned for lots of exciting announcements, including our big 2021 artwork and music lineup reveal! Festival is taking over Lafayette this April in new ways.”