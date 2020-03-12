FRIDAY

ST. PADDY'S KICKOFF PARTY: 2 p.m., Rickochet's Sports Bar & Billiards, 3900 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette. Drink specials, fun prizes and a live DJ.

FRIDAY THE 13TH PARTY: 9 p.m., Artmosphere, 902 Johnston St., Lafayette. Keith Blair featuring Michael Juan Nunez, John Bares and Gino Vellecills.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY

"THE MUSIC MAN:" 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. An Iberia Performing Arts League production of the Meredith Wilson musical about a con man's short stay in a small Midwestern town. $20. brownpapertickets.com.

SATURDAY

GREEN MILE PUB CRAWL: 8:30 a.m., check-in at Warehouse 535; 9 a.m., crawl begins at the #BaileysIrishPub. Stops this year include The Jefferson Street Pub, Hideaway Kitchen on Lee, Artmosphere Bistro, the Rhum Room and Blue Moon Saloon, ending at Celtic Bayou Festival, also happening at Warehouse 535.

LES MAINS GUIDÉES — THE ART OF CHEESE MAKING: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Workshop cost is $65 and is limited to eight students. The fee covers the cost of ingredients and all needed tools.

PI DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, 454 Heymann Blvd., Lafayette. Celebrate National Pi Day with 4-inch pies for $3.14 all day long.

OLD SKOOL GAMES: 10 a.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Family-friendly event for all ages. Food, drinks, Cosplay and everything nerd-related.

PATTY IN THE PARC 2020 STARRING SIR MIX-A-LOT: 6 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Also featuring Wayne Toups and L.A. ROXX. eventbrite.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

LOUISIANA COMIC CON: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.

THURSDAY

SUPERHERO CELEBRATION: 6 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Benefiting CASA of SoLA and Foster the Love Louisiana. Food and fun in honor of the heroes in foster care. Also, fundraising activities, live auction and a 50/50 raffle.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Jeremiah Ariaz: Louisiana Trail Riders," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for ages 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: Vitus Shell's " 'Bout it 'Bout it, The Political Power of Just Being," through May 2. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m. Museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones