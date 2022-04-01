An historic downtown Lafayette Hardware store was purchased this week by the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
The sale took place on March 31 for $595,000 and includes the Lafayette Hardware Store at 121 W. Vermilion St. and an L-shape parcel of land and other structures front Vermilion and Buchanan streets.
The Lafayette Hardware Store building is a two-story 10,000 square-foot structure built around 1880. It's on the National Register of Historic Places. The purchase includes a one-story brick warehouse and parking lot behind the old hardware store.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority board in December voted to finance the purchase the property for the ACA at a price of $595,000.
ACA Executive Director Sam Oliver said in December the non-profit group would like to transform the building into a Louisiana music museum and dance hall that would celebrate the diverse musice and musicians of the state.
It will take an estimated $3.5 million to buy and transform the building into a museum and cover first-year costs, he said at the time.