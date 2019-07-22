A Lafayette native's diverse studies could help him outsmart the trivia experts he's up against this week.
Yungsheng Wang, 37, is vying for a chance at $10,000 on an episode of "Best Ever Trivia Show" that airs Wednesday on Game Show Network. Although Wang knows the outcome of the episode, which filmed a few months ago, he can only offer this clue before the show airs:
"There was a great moment where I am like totally floored, so much so that I actually almost fall over backwards," he said. "There was a very exciting moment toward the end of the show."
Wang, who is an Ivy League alumnus now working as a public defender in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Lafayette.
He gives a nod to his hometown during the interview portion of the episode when he mentions that he makes a good gumbo. And by good, he means "chicken and sausage or anything with a heavier, darker roux."
Wang never planned to be on a game show.
A casting director actually approached him at a bar in West Hollywood where he plays trivia with friends each week. Wang filled out an application, took a test and was invited to the studio for a chance to participate.
"I was nervous," he said. "They had a lot of contestants there — a lot more than available slots. There wasn't any guarantee that I'd be on the show."
Because of that — and because he had to arrive at 6 a.m. the day of filming — Wang drank six energy drinks to ensure he was enthusiastic enough to be chosen for a slot.
He even borrowed a shirt and cardigan after being told the shirts he brought weren't "conducive to being on camera."
"I was completely cracked out on caffeine, and I ended up looking like Mister Rogers," he said, referencing the children's TV personality.
Wang's go-to categories for trivia with his friends are history and pop culture. His worst category is sports — especially if it involves baseball, hockey or golf.
He tried reading about opera and science on Wikipedia to prepare for the show, but it quickly overwhelmed him.
"I said, 'I'm just going to use everything I've accumulated in life' and see what happens," Wang said. "Growing up, I had really great teachers who taught me a love of reading, learning and retaining knowledge. We would have mini trivia contests in school, and that was kind of my varsity sport because I had no athletic ability."
Wang is a 1999 graduate of Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas. Before that, he attended Assembly Christian School in New Iberia.
He moved to New Hampshire when he was 18 to attend Dartmouth College, where he earned bachelor's degrees in biology and east Asian languages and a master's degree in Chinese literature. He then moved to Los Angeles, California, for law school.
"Best Ever Trivia Show" gives three contestants the opportunity to face off against three trivia experts during each episode, with the winning contestant going head-to-head against the winning expert in the final round. If the winning contestant outsmarts the winning expert, he or she wins $10,000 and the opportunity to come back and win a grand total of $30,000.
The show is hosted by actress Sherri Shepherd and features experts such as Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the game show Jeopardy.
As a longtime fan of Jeopardy, Wang said meeting Jennings during the show's filming was "really cool."
What would Wang do with a $10,000 or even a $30,000 cash prize?
"Frankly speaking, I'd pay off student loans," he said with a chuckle. "But the fun answer would be that I'd take a trip around the world and go to Africa and take a safari."
The episode of "Best Ever Trivia Show" that features Wang will air at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Game Show Network.