FRIDAY

BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces. Food for sale to benefit the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation.

BLACKPOT FESTIVAL & COOK-OFF 2018: 6 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. A celebration of the music, food and culture of southwest Louisiana and beyond.

MAGIC MIKE XXL AUTHORIZED TRIBUTE SHOW: 9 p.m., The District Event Center, 4607 B Johnston St., Lafayette. The first live stage production to bring the phenomenon of "Magic Mike," "Fifty Shades of Grey" and others to life with high-energy experience. Tickets start at $25. eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

CMA SPOOKTACULAR 2018!: 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Children's Museum of Acadiana, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. A "not-so-scary" Halloween celebration. Admission $8 per person. ($3 for members) All games and activities are included with paid admission. For more information, visit cmalaf.org.

SATURDAY

GUMBO COOK-OFF: 8 a.m., Louisiana Ave. United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. $20 entry fee for contestants and $5 to sample an unlimited amount of gumbo. louisianaavenueumc.com.

ANNUAL FORD AND MUSTANG SHOW: 10 a.m., Hub City Ford, 2909 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Hosted by the Acadiana Ford & Mustang Club and Macaroni Kid Lafayette. $30.

THE GRAND THEATRE HALLOWEEN FAMILY EVENT: 11 a.m., The Grand Theatre, 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Spooktacular event supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A screening of "Casper" at noon, trick-or-treating, carnival games, face painting and balloon animals. $5.

THIRD ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT: 11:30 a.m., Hub City Ford, 2909 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Trick-or-treating, face painting, food, a costume contest and music.

HUB CITY METAPHYSICAL FESTIVAL: 2 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Healing massage, detox therapies, essential oils and custom sound baths. Connect with mediums, psychics, masters and healers.

FOURTH ANNUAL HALLELUJAH FEST: 5 p.m., Louisiana Ave. United Methodist Church, 2700 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. Trunk or Treat, food, fun and games for children of all ages. Also, face painting and hay rides. Free.

HALLOWEEN LOCK IN: 7 p.m., Planet Ice Hockey and Skating Rink, 4317 Johnston St., Lafayette. A spooky night full of skating, dancing and a costume contest.

FREDO BANG LIVE IN CONCERT: 9 p.m., Delta Grand II, 314 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Also features a costume contest. Best costume wins $1,000.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

PAWS & PAW PAWS HALLOWEEN PARTY: Noon, Paws and Paw Paws, 930 Robley Drive, Lafayette. Games, fun and a costume contest. $5.

SUNDAY

TRUNK OR TREAT: 5 p.m., Asbury's Children's Ministry Lafayette, 101 Live Oak Blvd., Lafayette. Dress in your favorite family costume for a night of fun.

WEDNESDAY

FALL FUN FEST: 6 p.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Ghoulish games, freaky fun, a costume parade, hay rides and food.

ONGOING

ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.

HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.

HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.

LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.

LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.

ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.

Compiled by Marchaund Jones