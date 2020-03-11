As the music of Bomo Bango wafted through the air Saturday afternoon at Bayou Teche Brewing, a friend checked out the scene and commented in his French, as in Parisian, accent, “It’s like a neighborhood bar.”
What he was getting at was the absolute familiarity among most everyone sitting at the outdoor picnic tables, as well as those standing here and there and others seated closer to the band in the open air enclosure. And the band itself.
Based on his observation alone, the “neighborhood” would stretch from Lafayette to Breaux Bridge, to Arnaudville to Baton Rouge and on up to the frozen tundra of Wisconsin.
Heck, for sly marketing purposes, you could also add France, if we were to include the longtime Hub City resident’s birthplace.
Either way, his sentiment was right on the mark. You can’t fake the feel of a neighborhood bar with friends, families and kids taking in the glorious day.
Hardly a stranger in sight. It’s the way it is down here. Folks greeted each other with hugs, kisses and handshakes. The only fist bumps, or foot and elbow taps I noticed and participated in were facetiously practiced.
While we’re no where near the point where we need to isolate ourselves regarding COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, we do need to remain vigilant.
No doubt a conflict — personal and professional — is brewing for many considering south Louisiana's penchant for socializing en masse around music, food and drink.
All you have to do is think spring and the prerequisite festivals, the slew of outdoor spring concerts and crawfish boils.
I imagine that this weekend, and perhaps a few more, we’ll all get a pass because it’s early on in the threat.
As I write this Tuesday, it's still too early for Louisiana to come to any hard and fast conclusions regarding COVID-19 and social gatherings.
And that’s a good thing.
We’ve got a packed weekend in store, beginning with Friday’s Bach Lunch spring opener with Les Freres Michot at Parc Sans Souci.
Later in the day, there’s Celtic Bayou Festival kickoff (CBF continues through Saturday at Warehouse 535), and the spring 2020 debut of Downtown Alive! with High Performance and Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers at Parc Sans Souci.
Come Saturday, between 1-3 p.m., a Tribute to Amede Ardoin with Lawrence Ardoin and his son, Sean, is set for the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center.
That evening, there’s Second Saturday Artwalk, and an early salute to St. Patrick’s Day, with Patty in the Parc featuring Sir Mix-A-Lot, Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun and LA ROXX at Parc International.
As far as we know, the time is now to get your social outing fix. This may be one of the few times this spring we can all go out and pass a relatively healthy good time with each other.
But if the trend (see China, Italy and New York City for starters), continues, however, festivals, free concerts, restaurants, bars and music venues, as well as art and sporting events, may get to the point where the shows and everything else, too, will not go on.
From Festival International de Louisiane, the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, no doubt it'll be a damned if you do/don't situation for those calling the shots no matter what their decision.
I do not envy these guys. There’s a lot at stake, and the economic ramifications would touch pretty much everyone involved.
Scott Feehan, executive director at Festival International, sent an email that every event, large and small, should consider regarding the coronavirus.
Feeehan wrote in the March 6 email that the staff is “monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Louisiana Department of Health’s websites for daily updates and are heeding their advice on proactive measures to take.”
In the meantime, plans continue for the late April event.
“We are hopeful and cautiously optimistic that the situation will actually improve between now and the end of April, but we are not assuming that it will or taking anything for granted,” Feehan wrote. He noted Festival will keep us “updated if there are any changes.”
Really, people, what else can one do? It is what it is.
On the other hand, take a look at Wall Street. It's hair on fire and tripping all over itself. I mean, we invented this economic system. So we can reinvent it.
Airlines and cruise ships now offer great deals so you can go see grandma and, what, put a nail in her coffin? Or maybe you prefer an extended stay in your room. Color it: Boat Alone.
If there’s a lesson here, it may well be that the coronavirus has shown just how interconnected we all are, neighborhood bars aside.