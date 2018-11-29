Lafayette entrepreneur Kyle Allen and business partner Nick Palermo, of Aspen, Colorado, hope to make a deal on ABC's "Shark Tank" at 9 p.m. Sunday.
The pair will pitch their "Ski-Z" invention, a pocket-sized ski tote designed with a wheel to allow skiers to roll their skis to the slopes.
"It's family-friendly and allows skiers of all ages to carry their own skis," Allen and wife, Tanya, said via email.
The Lafayette couple also has a home in Snowmass, Colorado. They said their audition video for "Shark Tank" was filmed atop Aspen Mountain.
On the reality series, now in its 10th season, "the sharks," six business tycoons, search for the best American businesses and products to invest in, offering deals that could make these inventors into millionaires as well.
The "sharks" are billionaire Mark Cuban, owner and chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks; real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary.
In the episode, other hopefuls will tell the panel about their large database of Santa entertainers to help people hire Santa Claus during the holidays, introduce a new twist on gift-giving designed to bring laughter to every occasion, and their modernized version of an old-fashioned favorite — their build-your-own oatmeal bar, a network show description says.
"Shark Tank" airs on WBRZ, Channel 2 (cable Channel 5) in Baton Rouge, and KATC, Channel 3 (cable Channel 5) in Lafayette.