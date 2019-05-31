The inaugural Loudfest was Sunday at the Cajundome, as part of the Cajun Heartland State Fair, and featured a battle of the bands event, along with performances by Liquid Sand and Brother Dege.
Magic Crawfish won the battle of the bands competition and studio time at Wave Theory Studios.
The event was an all-ages show hosted by the Cajundome and was organized by Tyler Harper and Seth Thomas, with the goal of creating more opportunities for emerging South Louisiana bands and artists to gain exposure.
“The purpose was to give local artists a chance to shine,” said Tim Benson owner of Music Academy of Acadiana and Wave Theory Studios. “There is so much talent here in Lafayette that I think often gets overlooked and under-appreciated.”
With the increasing competition of music streaming services and more stringent requirements on where new artists can play, bands are working harder than ever to gain exposure according to Benson.
“In my opinion, people still love music, it's just that we have a new way of discovering and getting into artists relative to the ‘old music industry,’” said Benson. “We hope that this event can help spark future shows and more awareness about the Lafayette local music scene.”