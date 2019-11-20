The Cajundome & Convention Center announced Wednesday that construction is underway on a new on-premise bar and beverage outlet.
"The Table Room," which can accomodate up to 500 people, will provide additional entertainment space and bar service during major Cajundome events.
The renovated space, expected to open in mid-January, was once a large storage area that housed equipment, file boxes, and as its namesake suggests, tables. The new venue will have a sports bar atmosphere.
While the Table Room will not be open daily, it is expected to be open during Cajundome events such as concerts, and will allow patrons to arrive early and socialize before concerts. It will also be open during such events as Ragin' Cajun football games, Mardi Gras, and the Cajun Heartland State Fair.
The Table Room will also be available for private event rental.
"We are very excited to introduce the Table Room to Acadiana and our Cajundome & Convention Center guests," said Cajundome Director Pam Deville. "This addition will provide another opportunity for us to enhance the overall guest experience at the Cajundome and alleviate some of the congestion that our concession and beer stands experience during major events. We are committed to continuously improving our operating procedures and providing our guests a better overall experience when they come to an event at the Cajundome."
For more information, visit www.cajundome.com.