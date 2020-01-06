Want to attract more wildlife, butterflies and birds to your yard? The Jan. 25 symposium hosted by the Friends of Hilltop Arboretum can help.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., "Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard" will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
The session will feature speakers Douglas W. Tallamy, Linda Barber Auld and Bill Fontenot, all of whom will offer ways for you to help protect and attract birds and bees (and a few other creatures) to your home garden and landscape.
Deadline for early registration is Jan. 14. The cost is $75 ($85 after the deadline); $25 for students ($35 late) and $65 for members of Friends of Hilltop Arboretum, ($75 late). Registration and more information available at lsu.edu/hilltop, email hilltop@lsu.edu or call (225) 767-6916.
Tallamy’s first book, "Bringing Nature Home," explored how wildlife populations are in decline because the native plants they depend on are fast disappearing. His solution? Plant more natives. In his new book, "Nature's Best Hope," Tallamy outlines his vision for grassroots approach to conservation by showing homeowners how to turn their yards into conservation corridors that provide wildlife habitats. His suggestions are practical, effective, and easy. You can walk away with specific ideas to incorporate into your own yard.
Auld, affectionately known as the New Orleans "BugLady," owns and runs Barber Laboratories. For over 40 years, she has studied and promoted understanding beneficial insects. Auld has raised 125 species of butterflies and moths, studying and photographing their life cycles.
Auld will talk about how to attract butterflies and pollinators throughout the year using native plants. Her new book, "BugLady’s Butterfly Summer," is an uplifting read and will be available for sale.
Fontenot has dedicated his career in biology to restoring the ecological integrity in lands, from the smallest urban gardens to the largest wildlife management areas. Since 1987 he and his wife, Lydia, have operated Prairie Basse, a wildlife management, landscape design and ecological restoration consulting business.
A professional naturalist, Fontenot will talk about Louisiana birds and wild fruit, offering a better understanding of the needs of birds and how to attract more of them to your garden.
Hilltop’s Hodge Podge Volunteers will offer an extensive collection of native plants for sale, including ground covers, perennials, shrubs, understory trees, and canopy trees. Their cookbook, Passalong Recipes From the Podge "Digging Deeper," will be available for sale along with tastings of their favorite recipes. Available for purchase will be gardening tools and books.