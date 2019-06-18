The second day of the South Louisiana Food Summit culminated Tuesday evening at an event that celebrates local restaurants and Louisiana chefs.
Attendees tasted samples from about 50 locally owned restaurants during Taste of Eat Lafayette while watching 14 Louisiana chefs compete to be named seafood royalty in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off at the Cajundome Convention Center.
The two-day food summit addressed challenges and opportunities that exist in the local food economy.
On Monday, participants toured local farms and discovered firsthand the challenges the producers face. On Tuesday, they listened to presentations and panels about opportunities that exist to improve the local food scene.
The South Louisiana Food Summit was presented by the Acadiana Food Alliance in partnership with Eat Lafayette.
The Acadiana Food Alliance was formed in 2014 to build income for regional producers through encouraging retailers and consumers to purchase local food. Eat Lafayette is a summer dining campaign for local restaurants happening now through Sept. 15.