A meet and greet with New Orleans actor Blake Burt will precede Thursday's 7 p.m. screening of the new faith-based action film "The Reliant" at Movie Tavern Juban Crossing in Denham Springs.
Burt plays Jimmy in the film, which stars Kevin Sorbo, Mollee Gray, Eric Roberts and Brian Bosworth. Twenty-four-year-old Burt has appeared in 2017's "Geostorm" and in 2015's "Pitch Perfect 2," shot in Baton Rouge, as well as other feature and TV movies and series.
"The Reliant," filmed in Ohio, is showing at select theaters for one night only, but may expand to a full theatrical release, depending on demand.
"A once-in-a-lifetime currency collapse leads to rioting and anarchy throughout the nation. In the city of Zanesville, Ohio, one family prepares for a quick exit out of town," a synopsis from Fathom Events states. "Rick, a father of five (Sorbo), having barely survived being caught in a riot in one of the hardest-hit areas of the city, orders his children to quickly prepare to leave."
After their father is shot, the children do run for the woods, "create a shelter and do their best to survive," the synopsis also says.
"The Reliant" is a Studio City Pictures and Fervent House Media production and is rated PG-13 for "sequences of violence, and thematic material involving guns."