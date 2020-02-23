Women have been running Mardi Gras for 50 years in Tee Mamou, although Saturday's milestone anniversary slipped by unnoticed by those who take part in the festivities in the rural Acadia Parish community.
The women's courir isn't so different than the men's — both involve masked revelers traveling from home to home in search of gumbo ingredients and a good time — but it's significant for a Mardi Gras tradition that has historically excluded women.
"It gives women the chance to experience running Mardi Gras, to share in the tradition," said Todd Frugé, who has served as captain of both the men's and women's courirs for 22 years. "They'd never get to experience the tradition that's been handed down to us without the women's run because it's men only on Mardi Gras Day."
The women's run started with Emedine Vasseur, who approached Todd's father with the idea.
"My grandmother was just like us," said Monica Frugé, who is not related to Todd. "She wanted to have that fun and that good time like the boys do, and so she started the women's run."
Gerald Frugé agreed to serve as the unmasked captain of the first women's run in Tee Mamou in 1971.
About 65 women took part in Saturday's run.
The day kicked off just after sunrise at a barn where women in costumes and masks climb onto a trailer. Like the men, they ride along a 25-mile route where they stop 13 times to sing and dance, tackle chickens and cause trouble before they return to the barn to indulge in the gumbo that has been cooking in their absence. The women then perform the same songs and dances at D.I.'s Cajun Restaurant in Basile.
"It's just a day we can get together as a bunch of women," Monica Frugé said. "We have a good time cutting up and messing around."
Her grandmother ran the women's courir she started in her 80s, finally retiring when she could no longer climb onto the trailers.
Monica Frugé is helping to keep the women's run alive and well, just as Todd Frugé has done since taking over his father's role as captain of the courirs in 1999.
They said a woman has never been considered for the role of captain, or capitaine in French, of the women's courir. They're just carrying on the tradition passed onto them.
"As rough as we are, I don't know if a woman could hang all day as capitaine," said reveler Denise LaCombe with a laugh. "We give the capitaines a hard time, but they look forward to it each year. They've said the women are a lot more fun than the men. The men are after chickens and it's all business, but the women are after a good time."
Like the men, the women often drink from sunup until late in the night during the courir.
"Somebody always has something crazy," LaCombe said. "From Jell-O shots to bloody marys to drunken bears — those are gummy bears you leave in the individual packs and shoot up with a syringe."
Although women have taken part in rural Mardi Gras celebrations for hundreds of years, their roles were traditionally limited to cooking the day's gumbo and caring for children while the men took part in the revelry.
Tee Mamou has long provided women with the opportunity to take part in the crazier side of Cajun Country Mardi Gras.
"There's really no difference between the men's and the women's," Monica Frugé said. "I'm glad my grandmother started the one for women. I really enjoy it. It's a day that we can be kids and just have a good time."
Women have pulled stunts as hilarious — and sometimes dangerous — as the men have during their runs.
A few of the more memorable shenanigans Monica Frugé remembers women doing include riding a goat, popping a wheelie on a stolen lawnmower and falling from the top of a bale of hay as it rolled away.
And sometimes, injuries accompany the drunken revelry.
LaCombe broke her right ankle about 12 years ago during the women's run. Two years later, she broke her right ankle again in the run.
Monica Frugé wound up with a concussion about 30 years ago during the women's run when she and another woman tackled a man. He'd allegedly told the women they weren't running Mardi Gras as well as the men.
"Every Mardi Gras, we reminisce," Monica Frugé said. "We drink and think back to different years and what all has unfolded. And now, we see the kids having the fun. It just continues on. It's just so much fun. Just so, so much fun."