La’Toya Guillory is living her life on purpose and helping others to do the same. She has recently written her first book, "Anchored: Anchored in Christ, Anchored in Marriage," a Christian-based self-improvement book that encourages couples to work together and fight for what they are together. She is also the owner and founder of Empowered with Purpose LLC, and is founder of the Family Connection.
Through Empowered with Purpose, she offers speeches and writings to help people find and follow their purpose. The Family Connection helps kids aging out of foster care, giving them the skills and support needed to create the lives they want. La’Toya is knowledgable and kind, and is making a huge difference in our community. One of the things that drives her is this: She wishes someone had told her that her life could be anything she made it. I think she is beautiful, living proof of this.
La’Toya completed her masters of arts in human services with a specialization in marriage and family at Liberty University in 2017. She was named one of Acadiana’s 20 under 40 in 2018 and has only just begun.
You can find out more about her book at empoweredwithpurpose.net (join her mailing list to find out about book signings and appearances) and the nonprofit she runs with her husband at familyconnectioninc.org. Her book is also available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback versions.
What was your first job? At 14 years old, I was given the opportunity to babysit a little girl with Down syndrome, and my compassion for people started from there.
Describe a typical day in your life. My days aren’t really typical. They differ from day to day. I’m learning that this can be unhealthy in some ways. I wear many hats, but each one makes me who I am.
What advice would you give the younger you? Give someone else a chance to save the world. There are so many people with so many gifts and talents. A lot of the time those talents are underutilized. Allow them to have a time to shine.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? When my grandmother died in 2001. My grandmother had compassion for people, and she loved her grandchildren. She was the matriarch of our family. She was strong and she taught us to love without conditions. She passed away suddenly two months prior to 9/11, and I will never forget that day.
What values do you live by? Integrity, love, authenticity.
What do you most appreciate? Someone who is authentic and operates with integrity.
What is your favorite journey? I’ve taken a few trips to Alaska, but my last trip by far was the best. It was the longest trip ever, but I loved every minute of it. The scenery was just breathtaking.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The shower. It’s the place that I can think and worship and just be me without distractions.
What living figure most inspires you? My Nana (maternal grandmother). She told me once that she isn’t going to stop living until she dies. She was in her seventies at the time. She is now 89 years old, and she is still kicking.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Everyone else’s emotions are not yours to carry.
What is the best thing about where you live? Lafayette is a great place to find out who you are. It’s one of those places that will get behind a cause because of their compassion for the community.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I’m one of those introverted/extroverted kind of people, so I am perfectly OK with curling up on my couch under a blanket and watching a movie. On the other hand, I really love to listen to zydeco and Cajun dance when I get a chance.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I couldn’t decide between a lawyer or social worker. My husband says I’m a little bit of both!
What is your motto? Love beyond your comfort zone. I am a follower of Christ and one of the things that I admire about him is how he loved. He loved everyone despite their faults, despite the background and despite what family lineage they came from.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who loved people as they are and was authentic enough to help them grow into all that God wanted them to be.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? When we went to Alaska one year, we had a bus driver that swayed on the road from time to time. When he did, we would say, ”Get it together Leroy!” I don’t even know if that was his name. Whenever I begin to doubt myself, that’s what I tell myself.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? God, my family and my community.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Does that make sense?” Sometimes I can get lost in my thoughts.
What do you collect? Purses.
What food could you live on for a month? French fries.
What would you change about yourself? Sometimes I can be too empathetic and take on the burdens myself. I tend to like to fix things and feel like I have to be the one to do it.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Zelda Harris from "Crooklyn."
Describe yourself in five words. Compassionate, dependable, service-oriented, motivated.
What is your favorite movie? "Brown Sugar."
What music defines who you are? I listen to a lot of Christian music, gospel, contemporary and even Christian rap. The messages in the songs help me to be a better me.
What do you most regret? Applying for credit cards and student loans in college.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What was your biggest accomplishment this year?
What would the answer be? Writing and publishing my first book.