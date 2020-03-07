Acadiana Patriots
WHAT: Meeting of Acadiana Patriots
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Robicheaux Recreation Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
INFORMATION: acadianapatriots.com or (337) 654-2805
DETAILS: Mayor-President Josh Guillory will talk about his first months in office and the challenges he's faced followed by a Q&A session. There also will be updates on several state and national issues. Free and open to the public.
Civic associations meeting
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge
INFORMATION: fgbrca.org or call President Ed Lagucki at (225) 315-1206
DETAILS: Speakers about the upcoming census will be Jolan Jolivette, special assistant to Gov. John Bel Edwards who is leading the 2020 Census Complete Count Commission, and Jarwanda Harris, of the U.S. Census Bureau, Atlanta Regional Census Center. They will explain how the census impacts the amount of federal funding the state receives. Also, Casey Hicks, public information officer for the EBR Parish Sheriff's Department, will explain how revenues generated from the property tax millage for the Law Enforcement District will be used if voters renew it on April 4. There also will be status updates on the federation's community initiatives, specifically the 5G small cell tower task force and short-term rentals (Airbnb) study group, which will present the results of a survey taken in late February.
Haiti fundraiser
WHAT: A fundraiser for Respire Haiti, a nonprofit organization founded by Megan Boudreaux, a Lafayette native and author of "Miracle on Voodoo Mountain"
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 19
WHERE: City Club at River Ranch, 1100 Camelia Blvd., Lafayette
TICKETS: $100 at secure.givelively.org/event/respire-ministries/a-night-together-lafayette-benefiting-respire-haiti
DETAILS: The evening will feature a fellowship reception, followed by dinner, a program and a silent auction. Boudreaux founded Respire Haiti in 2011 after returning home from Gressier, Haiti. She later moved to Gressier and started Respire Haiti, which today has more than 500 students at school each day, provides two hot meals to the students and offers quality medical care to the community.
Teen conference
WHAT: JOLTcon, a teen empowerment conference
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge
REGISTER: eventbrite.com. Free, but spots are limited.
DETAILS: Local teens can discover the power of their voice through this conference, which is planned and hosted by the young adults of The Futures Fund and The Walls Project. Six peer speakers will help those attending find the power of their voice and define who they are. There will be a tech hackathon, a workshop on phone photography and various workshops on self-care from a teen perspective. These workshops, while led by adult mentors, are partnered with a teen host.
Clays For A Cause tourney
WHAT: Charity Sporting Clays Tournament, hosted by Neighbors Capital Area Foundation
WHEN: 10 a.m. Friday, April 3. Registration opens at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Bridgeview Gun Club, 1365 Northwest Drive, Port Allen
REGISTRATION/INFO: neighborsfcu.org/claysforacause
DETAILS: Teams of four will compete in a 13-station, 100-shot course. Shooters may sign up in teams of four or as an individual. Gun rentals will be available on a limited basis. Event includes complimentary breakfast and lunch and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Neighbors Capital Area Foundation’s scholarship program, the Neighbors Way Tuition Assistance Award. The foundation has granted $45,000 in scholarships to local students in 2018 and 2019. In May, the foundation will award $50,000 in scholarships to graduating students from previously raised funds.