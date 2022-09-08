Jeremy Dotson is the owner of Dotson Does It Home & Closet Organization, Styling, Staging, Events. Jeremy is both a natural and has 20 years experience working in merchandising, display, fashion, window design and all sort of things that make the world a more beautiful place.
Jeremy sees a disorganized mess as pure potential and loves to work with clients at achieving a beauty that also makes their lives easier. He is currently working with Airbnb’s, local stores (check out the windows of Genterie Supply Co. downtown), and a range of clients that need his specialist skills. Talk to him and you’ll soon realize his passion, drive and work ethic. He’s doing what he’s meant to be doing and is loving every moment. You can follow @Dotsondoesit on instagram and message him there to find out more.
What was your first job? Baton Rouge Zoo — I worked in concessions. On my second shift I was told that I need to “hustle”, and I haven’t stopped since.
Describe a typical day in your life. I get up and kiss my dogs. From that point on, it is different every day. I am either organizing spaces, cleaning houses, shopping or planning for my next gig. And then it is back to kissing my dogs. And hopefully sleep.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t let anyone get you down. Kids were really tough on me in my teen years and I carried that with me for a long time. Trauma is real and should be talked about more.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I have had an eventful 6 months. It has not been easy. But I am doing it!
What values do you live by? Work hard, love your people, give what you can to help others. Try to breathe
What do you most appreciate? Someone who can really laugh. If you ever sit next to my friend group at a restaurant, then you will know what I am talking about!
What is your favorite journey? My current journey is pretty cool. I left the corporate world to do my own thing. It has been an adventure so far, to say the least. I have invested in myself. And that feels pretty good.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I am alone a lot, so I guess my home? I like what I have done with the place!
What living figure most inspires you? I just want Lizzo’s talent and confidence.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Lower your expectations." It hurt in the moment but it is still something I tell myself to this day.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Me Talk Pretty One Day" by David Sedaris
What is the best thing about where you live? Plate lunches! I have an instagram account dedicated to plate lunches (@strangerswithplatelunches). I wish I could plate lunch everyday!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Something on my to do list. I need to let loose more. `
What did you want to be when you grew up? When I was young, I told my mom I wanted to be a gynecologist because I thought the name sounded cool. In my first-grade time capsule I put that I wanted to be a zookeeper. Also, at some point, I told someone that I wanted to be sassy when I grew up. Which is pretty accurate.
What is your motto? Killin it!
How would you like to be remembered? I would like to be remembered as someone who was generous.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Just do it, B----.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Coca-Cola, plaid shirts, a quick wit
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I’ve been told that I have a lot of phrases that I say often. I, of course, cannot think of any right now.
What is your favorite word? B----, there are so many ways to say it.
What do you collect? Right now everything and anything that I think I can use on a future project. My house is becoming a warehouse of things. Bedding, curtains, furniture, vintage decor. It will all find a home soon!
What food could you live on for a month? Gumbo? Does that count?
What would you change about yourself? Confidence
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? If you know you know — Miranda, Dorothy, Stanley, Phoebe, Barb (for the youngins).
Describe yourself in five words. Funny, sarcastic, determined, generous, a lot
What is your idea of happiness? My dogs make me happy. Now if only they could make money to pay for things!
What is your favorite movie? "Superstar" starring Molly Shannon.
What music defines who you are? I was a dancer when I was younger and music played a big part in my life. I grew up listening to my mom’s records from her childhood, mixed with '80s dance music and '90s female singer/songwriters. So let's say it's a mix.
Who is your style icon? I was a Fashion Merchandising major at UL and worked in retail for over 20 years. I love fashion and all things style. I am a big fan of knits and have always loved Missoni. Things change seasonally so I can’t pinpoint an icon. If you ever want to know my thoughts, feel free to ask!
What do you most regret? Quitting dancing when I was in middle school. Kids were making it hard to live so I chose to quit so I could be more anonymous. I hope to one day dance again. That is when I was happiest.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your order at Olde Tyme Grocery?
What would the answer be? Half roast beef, extra gravy, no tomatoes, fries and of course a coke!