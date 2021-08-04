Hannah Blaine is a social media specialist at Stuller Inc. It’s a great fit for her enthusiasm, love of people and thirst for knowledge. Hannah is a natural communicator, she loves to talk to strangers (and people she knows) and is fascinated by everyone. Hannah is both creative and curious, she tells me she wants to learn “everything” — you have to love that attitude.
She is currently working toward her qualification as an applied jewelry professional to learn more about her field. She graduated from the Early College Academy at SLCC that blends high school and college work so that students are able to earn both an associate’s degree and a high school diploma. She is a natural overachiever and has a successful future ahead of her.
What was your first job? My first job was at Roly Poly, but my first formative job was at Blue Dog Café. Worked there for over four years of my young adult life!
Describe a typical day in your life. I always start my day with coffee in the bathtub (good for my peace). At work, in the social media field, no two days are the same — I take my work as it comes. I come home to cook, which is something I like to do as a stress reliever. Before I know it, it’s time for bed. Repeat!
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t be afraid to express yourself how you want. You’re 12 now, and understanding who you are may be scary, but the expression you did allow yourself that made you so happy is how people remember you now.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My dad’s death in 2009. It caused me to understand the “real world” at a young age, and become more in tune with my emotions and thoughts.
What values do you live by? Respect others who respect you back. Don’t lie about anything (it’s not worth it). Always smile at strangers.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate the friendships I have acquired throughout my years. Having bonds with others is important to me, and I’ve collected an amazing support system that I love and cherish every day.
What is your favorite journey? My favorite journey is learning to adapt. Adaptation is important in most facets of my life — with family/friends, job, career, etc. Learning to adjust small things, or learn new things, in order to be comfortable is a fun journey for me always.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My bed on a Sunday morning, light shining through the curtains.
What living figure most inspires you? My mom, easily. She’s gone through it all, and remains a positive inspiration to me and multiple others every day. Also, Larry David.
What was the best advice you were ever given? If you see something you like about a stranger in public, give them the compliment (when appropriate).
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Persepolis," by Marjane Satrapi (took a graphic novel class in college, still one of my favorite styles of books.)
What is the best thing about where you live? Best thing about my home is its feeling of love and safety. Best thing about my neighborhood is its peacefulness. Best thing about my city is its wonderful community.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Restaurant-hop downtown with my friends on a Friday night, or blow up the kiddie pool and watch TV from the patio.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be an actress growing up. To date, becoming an actress is like my seventh fall-back plan, right behind becoming a professional surfer.
What is your motto? One day at a time.
How would you like to be remembered? For my thoughtfulness, my sociability, and my red lipstick.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Whenever I doubt myself, I always remember that I can’t take anything too seriously. Not everyone will be perfect at everything, and I can only try my best at the things I do. If I try and fail, I will never beat myself up over it. Rather, I will try again.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? The people in my life, my thoughts, and red lipstick.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? My bad-habit word that gets used too often is “basically”. My overused phrase that I’m not ashamed of is “it is what it is”.
What is your favorite word? Doodles. Such a fun word that I recently rediscovered.
What do you collect? Red lipstick, apparently!
What food could you live on for a month? Raw fish of any kind.
What would you change about yourself? I would make myself less of a procrastinator. Also, I wish my hair was longer.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? I identify as a mix of all three Powerpuff Girls.
Describe yourself in five words. Futuristic. Empathetic. Strategic. Inclusive. Adaptable. (I cheated; these are my top five strengths from Gallup’s CliftonStrengths assessment).
What is your idea of happiness? Being surrounded by people that I love.
What is your favorite movie? This is a tough one. A movie I really enjoyed recently is "War Dogs" with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller.
What music defines who you are? Classic rock oldies. That’s the music that I was raised on, and I still feel connected to my childhood when I hear music from Pink Floyd, Bob Seger, Tom Petty, etc.
Who is your style icon? Harry Styles, easily.
What do you most regret? In life? Not being more open about my emotions to the people I love. But today? Not adopting a third cat from a shelter I saw on Facebook today.
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you had to pick one of these to take you through the rest of your life, which would it be: Larry David, red lipstick, Harry Styles?
What would the answer be? Impossible to answer.