Downtown Lafayette will celebrate the holiday season the entire month of December with its first Merry and Bright celebration.
Events include a tree lighting, photos with Santa, a holiday market and a live concert.
“Our goal is to provide Christmas cheer and hope for the holidays,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Development Authority. “There is an event for everyone.”
Events kick off Dec. 6 with a live concert, “Christmas with The Boss,” including performers Keith Frank and The Pine Leaf Boys. Other festivities include lighting a 24-foot Christmas tree, multiple Santa Claus appearances and a Christmas parade.
Begnaud said Merry and Bright was created to provide free events where the community can get their minds off the economy, negativity in the news or political environments and come together to celebrate the Christmas season.
Leaders at Downtown Lafayette saw an opportunity to create Christmas celebrations in Lafayette when the Oil Center’s Festival of Lights was canceled for the year.
There will be a holiday market during the Dec. 14 ArtWalk where guests can do gift shopping as well as take a carriage ride down Jefferson Street.
Thirty businesses are participating in Window Wonderland to compete for the best holiday window display. The public can begin to view the displays Nov. 30.
Money raised from Merry and Bright events will be used to organize next year’s Christmas festivities.
“We want to get people excited about Downtown Lafayette as a destination,” Begnaud said.
For information and a full list of events, visit downtownlafayette.org.